'Love Is A Scam': Swiggy Delivery Bag Message Divides Reddit And Starts Wider Debate

A photo of a Swiggy delivery rider's bag covered with handwritten messages has gone viral on Reddit, triggering a wave of humour, sympathy, debate and emotional reactions. The post was captioned, 'I think bro is going through something', and quickly drew hundreds of comments from users.

The image shows a Swiggy rider stopped at the roadside. On the back of his orange delivery bag are several handwritten lines about love, money, loyalty and life, written in black ink. The words appear personal and emotional, leading many users to believe the rider may be dealing with heartbreak or life stress.

I think bro is going through somethingbyu/TheNucleaYT inBengaluru

What is written on the delivery bag

The bag carries several short messages and phrases. Some of the most visible lines include:

“Bro, love is a scam. Focus only on making money.”

“She is not special. You made her special.”

“She is just a guest in your kingdom. You're the king.”

“Every girl is loyal until you check her phone.”

“Life has only two options: uninstall or update.”

There are also small crown drawings and arrows pointing upward, giving the writing the look of advice or lessons learned from personal experience. The handwriting is neat and deliberate, suggesting the rider took time to write the messages rather than scribbling them in haste.

Viral reactions range from jokes to empathy

Reddit users reacted in very different ways. Many comments were humorous, with people joking that the rider was on a 'mission' to deliver food before it went cold.

One user wrote that the rider was focused on delivering a masala dosa before it became soft. Another joked that the messages were a 'reality check' delivered along with food.

Others felt sympathy. Several users said the writing suggested a painful breakup or repeated emotional setbacks. Comments like 'Paapa guru, must have gone through a bad breakup' and 'Someone please give this man a hug' gained support.

A few users praised the rider for sharing what they saw as life lessons based on experience. One comment described the messages as 'sharing knowledge the best he can offer to fellow humans'.

Debate over work, money and delivery jobs

Some comments went deeper. A few users criticised food delivery work itself, calling it low-paying and stressful after fuel and vehicle costs. One commenter warned others not to get 'addicted' to delivery apps as a source of income.

Others pushed back, saying delivery riders work hard and deserve respect. Several people said they always give way to riders in traffic so orders are not delayed.

There were also mixed reactions to the tone of the messages. Some felt the lines about women were unfair or negative. Others defended the rider, saying personal pain often shapes how people express themselves.

A mirror of city life and silent struggles

Many users pointed out that messages like these are common on the backs of autos and trucks in Indian cities. They said the Swiggy bag had simply become a new space for expression.

Some felt the image reflected the pressure of city life, rising costs, relationship stress and loneliness, especially among working men. A few commenters even shared their own difficult personal stories in response.

Despite disagreement, most reactions recognised that the rider is a real person behind the uniform, working long hours and carrying his own experiences along with food orders.

Why the image struck a chord

The photo went viral because it mixed everyday work with raw emotion. It showed how gig workers, often seen only as service providers, also carry personal stories, pain and thoughts.

The rider has not spoken publicly, and there is no further detail about his background or intent. Still, the image opened a wider discussion about mental health, heartbreak, work pressure and how people cope in public spaces.

Indeed, in a busy city where thousands of deliveries happen every day, one delivery bag briefly became a message board that many people related to.