Over 30 Buildings Damaged In Kharkiv By Russian Missile Strike

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the Kharkiv City Council on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“According to preliminary data, at least 32 buildings were damaged by the strike in the Kyivskyi and Shevchenkivskyi districts. In total, more than 1,000 windows were blown out and 14 roofs were damaged,” the statement said.

It is noted that as of 11:00 on January 3, more than 70% of the shattered windows in apartments had been boarded up.

The city emphasized that municipal workers, despite difficult weather conditions, are continuously dealing with the aftermath of yesterday's shelling. Repair crews are working around the clock to protect residents' homes from the elements.

Russian strikes claim two lives in Kherson

As Ukrinform previously reported, at around 14:30 on January 2, Russian forces struck a residential building in Kharkiv's Kyivskyi district with two Iskander missiles. Thirty-one people were injured, 16 of them hospitalized; one woman was in extremely critical condition.

In the evening, the body of a three-year-old boy was pulled from the rubble.

Later, during the night of January 3, a deceased woman was found. She was preliminarily identified as the mother of the child.

Damage was also reported to residential buildings, an educational institution, a shopping mall, a hospital, as well as heat, gas, and power networks.

Photo: Viacheslav Madiievskyi / Ukrinform