Compassion In Uniform: Army Helps Late Officer's Daughter Regain Ancestral Home In UP

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Jan 3 (IANS) In an example of compassion in uniform, the Indian Army's Central Command helped a civilian woman and the daughter of a late Territorial Army officer take back her ancestral home from anti-social elements in Uttar Pradesh, an official said on Saturday.

Anjana Bhatt, who has no family, got back the possession of her ancestral home with the swift intervention of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the tireless efforts of her foster guardian Major Vishal Kanaujia, the official said in a statement.

Sharing details of the case, the Central Command said on its official social media handle,“In her most difficult phase, Maj Vishal Kanaujia, appointed as her foster guardian, stood resolute. Through unwavering dedication, persistent legal pursuit and coordination with civil authorities, he helped secure her rightful home. His actions reflect the Army's living ethos, to never abandon its own, to stand for justice and to serve with humanity.”

“Swift intervention by the Hon'ble #ChiefMinister of #Uttar Pradesh ensured the restoration of Miss Anjana Bhatt's ancestral home that had been forcefully occupied by anti-social elements. Yet, the deeper story is one of silent responsibility and compassion beyond the call of duty,” said the post by the Central Command.

Anjana, daughter of a late Territorial Army officer and left without family, health support and home, found a guardian in the Indian Army.

“Through years of sustained institutional care by Madhya Uttar Pradesh Sub Area, #Lucknow, she was provided dignity, protection and reassurance,” it said.

Meanwhile, at the Army's Southern Command, a new health facility was launched for veterans on Saturday.

“A new ECHS Polyclinic was inaugurated today at Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh, by Maj Gen Ajay Misra, GOC Telangana & Andhra Sub Area, enhancing accessible and dependable healthcare for veterans and their families,” said an official on the social media page of the Southern Command.

The modern facility will provide advanced medical, diagnostic and rehabilitative services, significantly strengthening healthcare infrastructure for the veteran community in the region, he said in a statement.

The Southern Command remains committed to honouring our veterans' service through dignified healthcare, stronger welfare initiatives and continued support to those who served the nation, it said.