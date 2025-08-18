Global Aerospace Parts Manufacturing Market Growth Accelerates As Demand Surges Across Key Industries

Aerospace Parts Manufacturing Market

Aerospace Parts Manufacturing Market Size & Forecast

As of 2025, the market was valued at USD $994.8 Billion, with projections suggesting a steady rise to USD $1569.9 Billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period (2025–2034).

Regional Insights (Covered in Detail):

. North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

. Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain)

. Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia)

. Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of LATAM)

. Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)

Key Players in the Aerospace Parts Manufacturing Market:

Aequs

Aero Engineering & Manufacturing Co.

Bridgestone Corporation

CAMAR Aircraft Parts Company

Chemetall GmbH

Collins Aerospace

Composite Technology Research Malaysia Sdn. Bhd.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation

Daher Group

Dassault Systems SE

Diel Aviation Holding GmbH

DuCommun Incorporated

Eaton Corporation plc

Elektro-Metall Export GmbH

Engineered Propulsion System

FACC AG

GE Aviation

Hexcel Corporation

Honeywell International, Inc.

IHI Corporation

Intrex Aerospace

JAMCO Corporation

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

Liebherr International AG

Lufthansa Technik AG

Lycoming Engines

Magellan Aerospace

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

MTU Aero Engines AG

Panasonic Avionics Corporation

Parker-Hannifin Corporation

Pratt & Whitney

Premium AEROTECH GmbH

Rockwell Collins

Rolls Royce plc

Safran Group

Spirit Aerosystems, Inc.

Stelia Aerospace

Subaru Corporation

Superior Air Parts Inc.

Thales S.A.

Triumph Group

Woodward, Inc.

Zodiac Aerospace

Market Segmentation of Aerospace Parts Manufacturing :

✔By Product:

Engines

Aerostructure

Cabin Interiors

Equipment, System, and Support

Avionics

Insulation Components

✔ By Application:

Commercial Aircraft

Business Aircraft

Military Aircraft

Others

Table of Contents: Aerospace Parts Manufacturing Market

