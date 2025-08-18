Recycled High Density Polyethylene (R-HDPE) Prices Q2 2025 Index, Chart And Forecast



USA: US$ 1631/MT

China: US$ 901/MT

Germany: US$ 1260/MT

Saudi Arabia: US$ 813/MT India: US$ 937/MT

Regional Prices Movement:



USA: In Q2 2025, the recycled high density polyethylene price trend in the USA showed resilience, supported by industrial demand, strong recycled high density polyethylene price index, and stable recycled high density polyethylene price chart.



China: China's recycled high density polyethylene price trend in Q2 2025 remained steady, with the R-HDPE price index reflecting market stability and recycled high density polyethylene price chart showcasing gradual recovery.



Germany: Germany witnessed a firm recycled high density polyethylene (R-HDPE) price trend in Q2 2025, supported by sustainability goals, strong recycled high density polyethylene price index, and consistent recycled high density polyethylene price chart.



Saudi Arabia: In Q2 2025, Saudi Arabia recorded stable recycled high density polyethylene price trend, driven by demand growth, rising recycled high density polyethylene price index, and balanced R-HDPE price chart.

India: India's recycled high density polyethylene price trend during Q2 2025 showed moderate improvement, supported by industrial applications, favorable price index, and strengthening recycled high density polyethylene price chart



Factors Effecting R-HDPE Prices:

. Demand-Side Factors:



The recycled high density polyethylene price trend reflects rising packaging and consumer goods demand, driven by sustainable product adoption and growing recycling initiatives across industries.

Expanding applications in construction and automotive significantly influence the R-HDPE price index, highlighting its importance in lightweight, durable, and eco-friendly product development. The recycled high density polyethylene price chart demonstrates increasing demand from FMCG and retail packaging, reflecting consumer preference for environmentally responsible solutions and sustainable material alternatives.

. Supply-Side Factors:



Limited feedstock availability and fluctuating recycling collection rates strongly influence the recycled high density polyethylene price trend, creating pricing volatility in the global market.

The recycled high density polyethylene price index shows impacts from energy costs, recycling efficiency, and regional waste management policies directly shaping market supply stability. According to the recycled high density polyethylene price chart, supply chain constraints and technological gaps in recycling facilities limit consistent production capacity across regions.

Global Recycled High Density Polyethylene (R-HDPE) Market Analysis

The global recycled high density polyethylene market size was 1,588.34 Thousand Tons in 2024. According to IMARC Group, the market is anticipated to reach 2,799.56 Thousand Tons by 2033, exhibiting a steady CAGR of 6.18% during 2025-2033, supported by rising demand for sustainable packaging, construction, and automotive applications worldwide.

Key Growth Drivers:



Increasing environmental regulations and circular economy policies support the recycled high density polyethylene price trend, encouraging industries to adopt sustainable raw material alternatives.

Innovations in recycling technologies significantly affect the recycled high density polyethylene price index, improving material quality, process efficiency, and broader end-use applications worldwide. The recycled high density polyethylene price chart highlights strong growth prospects fueled by corporate sustainability commitments and rising consumer demand for greener packaging solutions.

How IMARC Pricing Database Can Help

The latest IMARC Group study,“ Recycled High Density Polyethylene Prices, Trend, Chart, Demand, Market Analysis, News, Historical and Forecast Data 2025 Edition ,” presents a detailed analysis of Recycled High Density Polyethylene price trend, offering key insights into global R-HDPE market dynamics. This report includes comprehensive price charts, which trace historical data and highlights major shifts in the market.

The analysis delves into the factors driving these trends, including raw material costs, production fluctuations, and geopolitical influences. Moreover, the report examines Recycled High Density Polyethylene demand, illustrating how consumer behaviour and industrial needs affect overall market dynamics. By exploring the intricate relationship between supply and demand, the prices report uncovers critical factors influencing current and future prices.

