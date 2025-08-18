Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Thailand, Cambodia consent extending peace deal

2025-08-18 06:45:33
(MENAFN) Thailand and Cambodia have agreed to extend a fragile ceasefire following five days of deadly fighting along their shared border last month, which claimed at least 43 lives. The conflict erupted over long-disputed border temples.

The truce was initially brokered by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, chair of the ASEAN bloc, with support from US President Donald Trump and Chinese mediators. The agreement called for a ceasefire, a meeting of regional commanders, and three days of talks between defense officials in Kuala Lumpur, culminating in a joint statement on Thursday.

The statement affirmed that both sides agreed to halt all forms of weapon use, including attacks on civilians and military targets, in all areas, emphasizing that the agreement must not be violated. Early in the truce, minor skirmishes occurred, with each side accusing the other of breaches, but clashes quickly subsided.

Thai Deputy Defence Minister Nattaphon Narkphanit and Cambodian Defence Minister Tea Seiha signed the agreement, which also includes a freeze on border troop movements and patrols. Tea described the measures as life-saving steps to restore trust and normalcy between the nations.

Both officials emphasized the importance of cooperation and sincerity, while also agreeing to avoid spreading misinformation to de-escalate tensions. The contested temples are claimed by both countries due to unclear border demarcations set by French colonial administrators in 1907.

The recent clashes were the deadliest in the region in over ten years, forcing more than 300,000 people to flee affected areas on both sides of the border.

