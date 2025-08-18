School Bus, Gas Truck Collide In Ganderbal 6 Students, Teacher Hurt
Reports said the SRTC bus was carrying students of DPS Budgam for a picnic to Sonamarg when it was hit from the front by an HP gas cylinder truck. Witnesses said the truck, which had suffered a brake failure, was moving out of control before striking the school bus.
The driver of the SRTC bus said he had halted his vehicle on spotting the approaching truck, but the heavy vehicle still rammed into it. Following the collision, the truck driver fled from the spot. Both vehicles suffered extensive damage on the front side.
Police teams rushed to the site and shifted the injured to hospital. An official confirmed that six students and a teacher sustained minor injuries and that all are stable.
A case has been registered, and efforts are underway to trace the absconding truck driver. (KNT)
