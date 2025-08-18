JHCO Delivers 1,043,920 Hot Meals To Gaza Since Onset Of War

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Aug. 18 (Petra) -- The Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization (JHCO) has confirmed that its humanitarian food initiative, the Jordanian Takaya Project, has successfully delivered 1,043,920 hot meals to the people of Gaza since the beginning of the war on the Strip.Since the outbreak of the war, JHCO has worked tirelessly to provide freshly prepared hot meals daily to the most vulnerable, including displaced families, hospital patients, and children sheltering in schools. The initiative delivers hundreds of meals each day directly to displacement camps, hospitals, and schools converted into shelters, ensuring vital food assistance reaches those most affected amid the severe humanitarian crisis in Gaza.This sustained humanitarian effort is made possible through the generous support of the Jordanian Campaign to Support Gaza, the Khair Al-Urdun Endowment, the Irbid Chamber of Commerce, the Jordanian Advocacy Zakat Committee, alongside numerous individual and institutional donors.JHCO emphasized that the continuity of the project since the beginning of the war reflects Jordan's steadfast commitment to supporting the resilience of the people of Gaza by providing daily food assistance. This initiative is considered one of the most significant relief efforts, combining immediate response with sustainable continuity.Hussein Al-Shibli, JHCO Secretary General, described the initiative as a testament to the enduring spirit of giving that defines the Jordanian people. He noted that the trust of local partners and the commitment of donors are what make this daily lifeline to Gaza possible.He further explained that through this project, Jordan reaches hundreds of families daily in displacement areas, hospitals, and schools inside Gaza, affirming that Jordan has not and will not abandon its brothers and sisters, even in the most difficult of times.Al-Shibli stressed that the continuation of this project sends a message of humanitarian solidarity that transcends all challenges and embodies the values of compassion and generosity that characterize the Jordanian leadership and people.