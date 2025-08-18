Lokesh Meets Jaishankar, Pitches Andhra Pradesh As Hub For Diaspora Engagement

MENAFN - IANS) Amaravati/New Delhi, Aug 18 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh's Information Technology and Human Resources Development Minister Nara Lokesh on Monday met External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar in the national capital to pitch his state as a hub for global skills and diaspora engagement.

The state minister also pushed for skills mobility and responsible migration, positioning Andhra Pradesh as a frontrunner in India's global workforce vision.

Lokesh took the opportunity to apprise the Union Minister about the state delegation's recent visit to Singapore and the discussions held with officials there. He also briefed him on the possible collaboration opportunities and sought the Centre's support for this, according to a statement from the minister's office in Amaravati.

He also mentioned that Andhra Pradesh has a vibrant diaspora of over 3.5 million spread across 130 countries, including one million in the USA, 800,000 in Gulf nations, and 400,000 in Europe. Telugu people in the US have a per capita income of $126,000, far surpassing the American average of $70,000-a testament to their global success, the minister said, noting the diaspora's accomplishments.

Lokesh, during the discussions, also showcased Andhra Pradesh's forward-looking initiatives to strengthen global skills and diaspora engagement. These include forging skill development and institutional partnerships with countries such as Russia and Australia through“twinning of institutions” and joint training programmes; the launch of the Naipunyam portal, a unified digital platform connecting job seekers, employers, and trainers to ensure transparency in the labour market; and projects under MMPA with Japan, Korea, and Taiwan to open overseas job avenues for youth while channeling back investments and technical expertise.

The state also sought greater diaspora engagement, urging the global Telugu community to step up investment and knowledge transfer in IT, innovation, and higher education.

The minister reiterated Andhra Pradesh's commitment to data-sharing and collaboration with the Centre to track labour market trends and overseas employment opportunities for its workforce.

He also sought MEA's support in extending welfare and protection schemes for migrant workers from Andhra Pradesh, including expanded access to insurance schemes like Pravasi Bharatiya Bima Yojana.

The minister further requested the Centre's assistance for hosting global skills conclaves in Andhra Pradesh, fast-tracking overseas training infrastructure, and expanding pre-departure orientation for migrant youth.

He also pitched for Central support in setting up an AI Centre of Excellence and a Data City in Visakhapatnam, projecting the city as a future technology hub.