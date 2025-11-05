Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Minor Fire At J&K Bank Rajbagh Office, No Damage Reported

2025-11-05 03:17:38
Fire was caused by a short circuit, bank said

Srinagar ~ A minor fire broke out on Monday at a building in Rajbagh, Srinagar, that houses the Jammu and Kashmir Bank's Air Cargo Branch and Cluster Office.

According to officials, the blaze was swiftly contained before it could cause any damage. Fire and emergency services responded promptly, ensuring the situation remained under control.

In a statement, J&K Bank confirmed that its offices were completely safe and secure.“We wish to reassure the public, our customers, and stakeholders that both the branch and the cluster office are fully safe. Although today was a holiday, banking operations will resume as normal tomorrow. There is absolutely no cause for concern or panic,” a bank spokesperson said.

Kashmir Observer

