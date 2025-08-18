O Gold Receives Shariah Certification For Gold And Silver Investments And Wakalah Gold Earnings

Certification highlights O Gold's leadership in delivering ethical, transparent, and fully Shariah-compliant fintech solutions for precious metal ownership.

O Gold, the UAE's first Emirati fractional gold and silver ownership app, has been awarded a Shariah Compliance Certification from the Center of Islamic Banking and Economics. This certification marks a significant milestone and reaffirms the company's commitment to Islamic finance principles.

O Gold offers insured and secure gold and silver buying and selling, along with Wakalah Gold Earnings, all fully compliant with Shariah principles. Wakalah Gold Earnings provides returns in gold, ensuring profits remain asset-based and interest-free. Every transaction is transparent, backed by high-purity gold and silver, with clear asset identification and no speculative practices.

“Receiving this certification is an honour and a crucial step in our mission to redefine gold ownership,” said.“It validates our dedication to transparency and ethical practices and demonstrates our commitment to providing a platform that is not only accessible and secure, but also completely aligned with the values of our community.”

We are pleased to certify O Gold's gold and silver trading and investment offerings as fully compliant with AAOIFI Shariah standardsThis certification reflects O Gold's commitment to ethical, transparent, and asset-backed precious metals solutions that meet the highest standards of Islamic finance. We believe this initiative will not only provide investors with Shariah-compliant opportunities but will also contribute to the global growth of Halal investment products.

O Gold stands apart as the first Emirati platform enabling customers to own fractional amounts of gold and silver starting from just AED 1. This innovation opens doors for everyday investors, allowing them to benefit from precious metal ownership without the need to purchase large, costly quantities. The platform offers a complete ecosystem that empowers users to buy, sell, or lease gold with just a few taps, enjoy competitive market prices, and have their gold securely delivered to their doorstep.

With this certification, O Gold sets a new standard for gold investment in the Middle East, paving the way for a future where financial growth aligns seamlessly with faith-based principles.