Norwegian PM Says “No Negotiations on Ukraine Without Ukraine"
(MENAFN) Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store on Monday emphasized that any negotiations regarding the war in Ukraine must involve Kyiv, urging the international community to step up pressure on Russia.
"We stand united in our support to Ukraine and President Zelenskyy. No negotiations on Ukraine without Ukraine," Store stated in a post on X, the social platform owned by a U.S. company.
He also underscored the need to bolster security commitments to Ukraine.
"Pressure on Russia must increase," Store added.
His comments follow a high-level closed-door summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, held Friday in Anchorage, Alaska. After the three-hour meeting, Putin claimed the two leaders had reached an “understanding.”
Speaking to media, Trump confirmed that major issues had been settled, with “only minor items remaining.”
Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived Sunday in Washington, D.C., where he is expected to join talks aimed at ending the conflict. He will meet Trump and several key European leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.
