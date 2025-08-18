AI In Accounting Market 2025-2029: Key Investment Opportunities For Automated Data Entry, Forecasting & Predictive Analytics, Invoice Classification & Processing, Fraud Detection And Other Applications
Dublin, Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI in Accounting Market 2025-2029" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The AI in accounting market is projected to experience remarkable growth, with a forecasted increase of USD 16 billion from 2024 to 2029, expanding at a CAGR of 42.9% during this period. This comprehensive analysis delves into market size, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and vendor assessments, evaluating around 25 key industry players, thus providing a holistic perspective on the market dynamics.
Driven by a surge in demand for automation and enhanced operational efficiency, the AI in accounting sector is poised for significant advancements. Other catalysts fueling this growth include improved fraud detection mechanisms, proactive risk management capabilities, and a growing emphasis on data analytics for strategic business insights.
The study highlights the critical role of operational efficiency and automation demand as key growth facilitators in the AI in accounting market. Furthermore, the rise of cloud-based platforms, coupled with a strategic insight-driven approach, is expected to bolster market demand significantly.
The market's robust expansion is grounded in a meticulous mix of primary and secondary data, including valuable contributions from industry experts.
AI in Accounting Market Segmentation
By Component:
- Software Services
By Technology:
- Machine learning Robotic process automation NLP Computer vision Others
By Application:
- Automated data entry Forecasting and predictive analytics Invoice classification and processing Fraud detection Others
By Deployment:
- Cloud-based On-premises
By Geographical Landscape:
- North America Europe APAC South America Middle East and Africa
Report Coverage Highlights:
- AI In Accounting Market sizing AI In Accounting Market forecast AI In Accounting Market industry analysis
The report not only comprehensively covers market dimensions but also features an extensive vendor analysis aimed at helping clients bolster their market position. Prominent players such as AppZen Inc., BlackLine Inc., Botkeeper Inc., Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., and Intuit Inc., among others, are scrutinized for their strategies and offerings.
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- AppZen Inc. BlackLine Inc. Botkeeper Inc. CanopyTax Inc. Chata Technologies Inc. Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd. Dext Software Ltd FloQast Inc. FreshBooks Intuit Inc. KPMG International Ltd. MindBridge Analytics Inc. OneUp PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP Sage Group PLC Veryfi Inc. Vic.ai Inc. Xero Ltd. Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd.
