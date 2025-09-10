Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kathmandu Airport Reopens Today, 24 Hours After It Was Closed Amid Violent Protests In Nepal

Kathmandu Airport Reopens Today, 24 Hours After It Was Closed Amid Violent Protests In Nepal


2025-09-10 07:00:42
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Nepal Protests: The Kathmandu Airport is reopening on Wednesday, a day after violent protests in Nepal forced it to shut down, Nepal's Civil Aviation Authority has said.

The decision was made after the authorities held a meeting on Wednesday as the Nepal Army imposed nationwide restrictions to curb violence.

“We hereby inform that the flights suspended due to adverse circumstances would now be lifted, which has been made in accordance with the decision of the Tribhuvan International Airport Security Committee meeting held today," Nepal Civil Aviation Authority said in a statement.

It urged passengers to contact their respective airlines for flight information.

"Passengers traveling to the airport for flights are requested to contact their respective airline companies for flight information and to bring official airline tickets and identification documents with them when traveling,” it said.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates)

MENAFN10092025007365015876ID1110042393

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search