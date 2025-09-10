Kathmandu Airport Reopens Today, 24 Hours After It Was Closed Amid Violent Protests In Nepal

MENAFN - Live Mint) Nepal Protests: The Kathmandu Airport is reopening on Wednesday, a day after violent protests in Nepal forced it to shut down, Nepal's Civil Aviation Authority has said.

The decision was made after the authorities held a meeting on Wednesday as the Nepal Army imposed nationwide restrictions to curb violence.

“We hereby inform that the flights suspended due to adverse circumstances would now be lifted, which has been made in accordance with the decision of the Tribhuvan International Airport Security Committee meeting held today," Nepal Civil Aviation Authority said in a statement.

It urged passengers to contact their respective airlines for flight information.

"Passengers traveling to the airport for flights are requested to contact their respective airline companies for flight information and to bring official airline tickets and identification documents with them when traveling,” it said.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates)