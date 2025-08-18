Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russian Drone Attack Claims Five Lives in Ukraine’s Kharkiv

2025-08-18 05:05:06
(MENAFN) At least five people, including two children, were killed and 20 others wounded in a Russian drone strike on Ukraine’s northeastern city of Kharkiv overnight, local authorities confirmed Monday.

“The number of injured from the attack by enemy drones in Kharkiv has increased to 20. Five people died, including two children,” Kharkiv Governor Oleh Synyehubov stated on Telegram.

According to Synyehubov, the assault targeted the city’s Industrialnyi district, injuring six children. One of the victims was a 1.5-year-old girl, he said.

Four Russian drones struck a five-story apartment building in Kharkiv’s southeastern district, igniting fires across three floors, the governor reported. Search and rescue operations remain underway.

The city also came under attack late Sunday when a ballistic missile struck, wounding 11 people — including a 13-year-old child — and damaging more than 10 residential structures, Synyehubov previously said.

Ukraine’s Air Force announced via Telegram that it intercepted 88 out of 140 Russian drones overnight. The military also claimed that Moscow launched four Iskander-M ballistic missiles during the barrage.

Russian officials have yet to respond to the accusations or confirm details of the attack.

Kharkiv, located roughly 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) from the Russian border, has been a frequent target throughout the nearly three-and-a-half-year-long war.

