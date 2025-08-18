Data Logger Market Global Forecast Report 2025-2030, With Profiles Of Campbell Scientific, Testo, Fluke, Onset Computer Corporation, Omega Engineering, Madgetech, Rotronic, Vaisala, And Datataker

Dublin, Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Logger Market by Device Type (Feature Phone, Smartphone, Tablet), Operating System (Android, iOS), Distribution Channel, Application, Pricing Tier - Global Forecast 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The data logger market is evolving rapidly, driven by advances in mobile device technology, changing consumer expectations, regulatory adjustments, and supply chain realignments. Senior decision-makers require a concise, actionable view into the strategic forces shaping this critical segment.

The Data Logger Market grew from USD 10.27 billion in 2024 to USD 11.04 billion in 2025. It is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 7.23%, reaching USD 15.62 billion by 2030. This upward trajectory reflects persistent demand across diverse sectors, driven by technological innovations and continued expansion in mobile connectivity. Adoption of advanced data logging solutions plays a critical role in supporting business continuity, analytics, and compliance throughout a globalized marketplace.

Scope & Segmentation of the Data Logger Market

This report delivers a structured analytical framework for understanding the market's full landscape. The analysis covers these critical segmentation perspectives:



Device Types: Feature Phones, Smartphones (including 4G Only and 5G Enabled), Tablets

Operating Systems: Android, iOS

Distribution Channels: Direct Sales, E-Commerce Portals, Manufacturer Websites, Retail Outlets

Applications: Communications, Education, Gaming, Productivity

Pricing Tiers: Budget, Mid Tier, Premium (Luxury Premium and Standard Premium)

Geographic Regions: Americas (United States-California, Texas, New York, Florida, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Ohio; Canada; Mexico; Brazil; Argentina), Europe, Middle East & Africa (United Kingdom, Germany, France, Russia, Italy, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Denmark, Netherlands, Qatar, Finland, Sweden, Nigeria, Egypt, Turkey, Israel, Norway, Poland, Switzerland), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam, Taiwan) Leading Companies: Campbell Scientific, Inc.; Testo SE & Co. KGaA; Fluke Corporation; National Instruments Corporation; Onset Computer Corporation; Omega Engineering, Inc.; MadgeTech, Inc.; Rotronic AG; Vaisala Oyj; DataTaker Limited

This comprehensive scope allows nuanced tracking of segment performance, from device innovation to evolving channel strategies and regional adoption trends.

Key Takeaways: Strategic Insights for Decision-Makers



The integration of artificial intelligence at the network edge is redefining product development, enabling enriched user experiences and supporting new business cases across smart infrastructure and urban ecosystems.

Heightened consumer demand for personalization and data privacy is influencing design choices, focusing industry attention on security and seamless interoperability.

Sustainability is elevating as a purchase criterion, compelling manufacturers to evaluate circular supply chains and environmentally conscious materials throughout the product lifecycle.

Competitive positioning now hinges on innovation portfolios, partnerships, and the expansion of adjacent service categories such as wearables and augmented reality accessories. Comprehensive segmentation across device types, operating systems, distribution channels, and application scenarios uncovers vital insights into shifting buyer preferences.

Impact of US Tariffs on Supply Chains and Pricing

Recent tariffs introduced by the United States are prompting manufacturers to diversify their procurement sources and optimize logistics strategies. This adjustment impacts supply chain continuity, component sourcing options, and vendor relationships. Companies that proactively manage these changes through cost optimization and collaborative advocacy are better positioned to turn regulatory challenges into competitive advantages.

Why This Report Matters for B2B Leaders



Enables rapid alignment of strategic priorities by illuminating market drivers, emerging technologies, and evolving regulatory landscapes within the data logger domain.

Identifies growth avenues and risk factors to support informed investment and operational decisions, whether expanding in established territories or entering new segments. Highlights the practical impact of disruptive trends-such as artificial intelligence adoption and sustainability imperatives-on both product roadmaps and supply chain models.

Companies Featured

The major companies profiled in this Data Logger market report include:



Campbell Scientific, Inc.

Testo SE & Co. KGaA

Fluke Corporation

National Instruments Corporation

Onset Computer Corporation

Omega Engineering, Inc.

MadgeTech, Inc.

Rotronic AG

Vaisala Oyj DataTaker Limited

Key Attributes:

