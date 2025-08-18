403
S. Korea, US start army exercise to be ready against potential threats from N. Korea
(MENAFN) The United States and South Korea began their annual large-scale joint military exercise on Monday to bolster defense readiness against potential threats from North Korea, according to reports.
The 11-day Ulchi Freedom Shield (UFS) drills, running through August 28, include operations designed to counter drone attacks and cyber threats. This year’s exercises will involve roughly 18,000 South Korean troops and incorporate realistic scenarios aimed at enhancing joint capabilities across multiple domains.
Although the exercise scale is similar to last year, around half of the originally planned 40 field drills have been postponed to September due to extreme heat and flood damage at certain training sites, according to officials.
North Korea has historically condemned the exercises as “rehearsals” for an invasion, while the US and South Korea emphasize that the summer drills are purely defensive.
The UFS exercises coincide with a four-day civil defense program through Thursday, which mobilizes approximately 580,000 civilians. A nationwide anti-air raid drill is scheduled for Wednesday as part of these civil defense efforts.
