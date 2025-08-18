403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
South African Journalists Rally Demanding Palestinian Journalists Protection
(MENAFN) On Sunday, more than 2,000 South African journalists and media professionals marched through Sea Point, Cape Town, urging stronger safeguards for Palestinian journalists operating in Gaza and standing united with their fallen peers.
The protest came in response to a devastating August 10 airstrike targeting a tent outside Gaza City’s Al-Shifa Hospital, which claimed the lives of five Al Jazeera correspondents and a freelance journalist.
Organized by Journalists Against Apartheid (JAA) and the Palestine Solidarity Campaign, the demonstration also received backing from advocacy groups including Mothers4Gaza, South African Jews for a Free Palestine, and Healthcare Workers 4 Palestine.
South African media workers fiercely condemned what they called Israel’s deliberate assault on Palestinian journalists, accusing Israeli forces of targeting reporters who reveal war crimes and genocide. JAA branded the attack a "media massacre," accusing Western media of echoing Israeli propaganda while suppressing Palestinian perspectives.
"We are enraged by Western media that have repeated Israeli lies without scrutiny while silencing Palestinian voices, permitting this genocide to continue," declared JAA member Deshnee Subramany as she read the organization’s statement.
The marchers also criticized South African media outlets for participating in Israeli-funded trips without transparency regarding the financial backing behind their coverage.
Protesters called for the release of Palestinian journalists currently detained in Gaza and the West Bank, demanded an end to Israel’s media blackout, and pressed for unrestricted access for foreign reporters into Gaza.
The crowd was visibly moved when Palestinian journalist Aziz Bakr recited the final words of Anas al-Sharif, a respected Gazan journalist killed in the strike.
Additionally, 25 seasoned journalists signed a solidarity letter destined for the South African government and the Israeli embassy, amplifying calls for justice and accountability.
Since October 2023, Israel has reportedly killed 269 journalists in Gaza, according media, citing data from the Committee to Protect Journalists, the International Federation of Journalists, and Shireen.ps, a database compiled by Palestinian reporters.
The protest came in response to a devastating August 10 airstrike targeting a tent outside Gaza City’s Al-Shifa Hospital, which claimed the lives of five Al Jazeera correspondents and a freelance journalist.
Organized by Journalists Against Apartheid (JAA) and the Palestine Solidarity Campaign, the demonstration also received backing from advocacy groups including Mothers4Gaza, South African Jews for a Free Palestine, and Healthcare Workers 4 Palestine.
South African media workers fiercely condemned what they called Israel’s deliberate assault on Palestinian journalists, accusing Israeli forces of targeting reporters who reveal war crimes and genocide. JAA branded the attack a "media massacre," accusing Western media of echoing Israeli propaganda while suppressing Palestinian perspectives.
"We are enraged by Western media that have repeated Israeli lies without scrutiny while silencing Palestinian voices, permitting this genocide to continue," declared JAA member Deshnee Subramany as she read the organization’s statement.
The marchers also criticized South African media outlets for participating in Israeli-funded trips without transparency regarding the financial backing behind their coverage.
Protesters called for the release of Palestinian journalists currently detained in Gaza and the West Bank, demanded an end to Israel’s media blackout, and pressed for unrestricted access for foreign reporters into Gaza.
The crowd was visibly moved when Palestinian journalist Aziz Bakr recited the final words of Anas al-Sharif, a respected Gazan journalist killed in the strike.
Additionally, 25 seasoned journalists signed a solidarity letter destined for the South African government and the Israeli embassy, amplifying calls for justice and accountability.
Since October 2023, Israel has reportedly killed 269 journalists in Gaza, according media, citing data from the Committee to Protect Journalists, the International Federation of Journalists, and Shireen.ps, a database compiled by Palestinian reporters.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Blast Valves Market Size To Surpass USD 487.0 Million By 2033 With A 3.12% CAGR
- Botox And Fillers Clinic Business Plan 2025: Growth Drivers And Industry Insights
- Global Automation Testing Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 129.27 Billion, CAGR Of 15.68% By 2033.
- Vietnam Diabetes Care Devices Market Size, Share, Trends And Forecast Report 2025-2033
- Discover How AI And Regulations Are Fuelling The Ediscovery Market Essential Guide For Researchers & Sellers
- Cafe Business Plan And Project Report 2025: High-Impact Strategies
CommentsNo comment