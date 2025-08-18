403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump says Zelensky has free will to end war for good
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump claimed on Sunday that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has the power to end the war with Russia “almost immediately” if he chooses, ahead of their scheduled meeting at the White House on Monday.
Trump posted on his Truth Social platform that Zelenskyy can either stop the conflict or continue fighting, while referencing past issues with Crimea and Ukraine’s NATO ambitions.
The White House talks will include senior European leaders and NATO’s head to discuss proposals for ending the war. Trump also defended the Alaska summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, dismissing media claims of a “major defeat” and emphasizing the honor of hosting numerous European leaders in Washington.
Trump posted on his Truth Social platform that Zelenskyy can either stop the conflict or continue fighting, while referencing past issues with Crimea and Ukraine’s NATO ambitions.
The White House talks will include senior European leaders and NATO’s head to discuss proposals for ending the war. Trump also defended the Alaska summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, dismissing media claims of a “major defeat” and emphasizing the honor of hosting numerous European leaders in Washington.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Blast Valves Market Size To Surpass USD 487.0 Million By 2033 With A 3.12% CAGR
- Botox And Fillers Clinic Business Plan 2025: Growth Drivers And Industry Insights
- Global Automation Testing Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 129.27 Billion, CAGR Of 15.68% By 2033.
- Vietnam Diabetes Care Devices Market Size, Share, Trends And Forecast Report 2025-2033
- Discover How AI And Regulations Are Fuelling The Ediscovery Market Essential Guide For Researchers & Sellers
- Cafe Business Plan And Project Report 2025: High-Impact Strategies
CommentsNo comment