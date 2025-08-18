Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Trump says Zelensky has free will to end war for good

Trump says Zelensky has free will to end war for good


2025-08-18 04:28:41
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump claimed on Sunday that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has the power to end the war with Russia “almost immediately” if he chooses, ahead of their scheduled meeting at the White House on Monday.

Trump posted on his Truth Social platform that Zelenskyy can either stop the conflict or continue fighting, while referencing past issues with Crimea and Ukraine’s NATO ambitions.

The White House talks will include senior European leaders and NATO’s head to discuss proposals for ending the war. Trump also defended the Alaska summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, dismissing media claims of a “major defeat” and emphasizing the honor of hosting numerous European leaders in Washington.

MENAFN18082025000045017281ID1109940695

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search