Serbian President vows to take tougher measures against anti-government protesters


(MENAFN) Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has promised decisive action after anti-government protests turned violent across the country. Demonstrators set fire to ruling party offices in Valjevo and previously stormed a party headquarters in Novi Sad, leaving over 60 people injured. In a televised address, Vucic labeled the rioters as “pure terrorism” and suggested foreign forces may be behind the unrest.

The protests began in 2024 after a Novi Sad railway station roof collapse killed 16, prompting accusations of government corruption and calls for early elections. Vucic and the Kremlin have described the unrest as a potential attempt at regime change. Serbia, seeking EU membership, continues to maintain close ties with Russia, including discounted gas supplies.

