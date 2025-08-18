Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Myanmar’s General Elections Set to Take Place on December 28

Myanmar’s General Elections Set to Take Place on December 28


2025-08-18 04:22:04
(MENAFN) The Union Election Commission of Myanmar declared on Monday that the country’s long-awaited general elections will take place on Sunday, December 28, according to state-run media.

Described as a “multi-party democratic general election,” the vote marks a significant development in the nation’s political landscape, media reported, which cited an official notification from the commission.

Myanmar last held general elections in November 2020, when the National League for Democracy (NLD) secured a decisive victory before being forcibly removed from power in the February 2021 military coup.

The election announcement follows the military junta’s recent establishment of an election commission last month, a move widely seen as signaling an end to the prolonged state of emergency that has gripped the country since the coup.

Junta leader Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing has consolidated power by appointing himself as acting president.

Since the 2021 coup, the military takeover has dissolved the elected NLD government and imposed more than four years of emergency rule.

Earlier this month, U Myint Swe, who had been serving as acting president after the coup, died at age 74. His illness led Senior Gen. Min to assume the presidency last month concurrently with forming the election oversight commission.

This upcoming vote is critical as Myanmar navigates a fraught transition under military control, with international and domestic eyes focused on the legitimacy and outcome of the December polls.

MENAFN18082025000045017169ID1109940672

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search