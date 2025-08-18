Dairy-Based Beverages Industry Report 2025 Surge In Children's Nutrition Product Innovation Supports Dairy-Based Beverage Fortification

Dublin, Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dairy-based Beverages - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Dairy-based Beverages was estimated at US$157.5 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$201.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2024 to 2030.



Why Are Dairy-Based Beverages Maintaining Relevance Amid Shifting Consumer Preferences?

Dairy-based beverages remain a dynamic segment in the global beverage industry, supported by their nutritional value, versatility, and deep cultural roots in both traditional and modern diets. From milkshakes, lassis, and yogurt drinks to fortified milk, kefir, and flavored dairy drinks, these beverages offer a combination of hydration, protein, probiotics, and indulgence. As functional nutrition becomes a top consumer priority, dairy-based drinks are being positioned as convenient carriers of calcium, vitamins, and gut-friendly cultures.

Despite the rise of plant-based alternatives, dairy-based beverages continue to hold strong consumer trust, especially in markets where dairy is embedded in daily dietary practices. These beverages appeal across all age groups from children's nutrition to adult wellness drinks and senior health supplements due to their richness in natural proteins and essential micronutrients. Their format flexibility from ready-to-drink bottles to single-serve cartons also supports their integration into fast-paced, on-the-go lifestyles.

What Are the Key Growth Drivers for the Dairy-Based Beverages Market?

The growth in the dairy-based beverages market is driven by a combination of nutritional demand, product innovation, and evolving consumer lifestyles. Rising awareness about protein intake, digestive wellness, and immune health is increasing the consumption of functional dairy drinks enriched with probiotics, vitamins, and minerals. The convenience of ready-to-drink formats supports rising demand in urban areas, where time-constrained consumers seek portable, nourishing beverages.

Innovation in packaging such as resealable bottles, eco-friendly cartons, and aseptic technologies is enhancing product accessibility and shelf stability. The inclusion of indulgent flavors, clean-label positioning, and targeted functional claims is helping dairy brands attract broader consumer bases. Lastly, the modernization of traditional beverages and the integration of dairy with global flavor trends are enabling dairy-based drinks to remain relevant in a crowded and fast-evolving beverage landscape. These drivers together ensure sustained growth and diversification in the global dairy-based beverages market.

Market Growth : Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Milk-based Beverages segment, which is expected to reach US$90.4 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 3.6%. The Yogurt-based Beverages segment is also set to grow at 3.7% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis : Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $42.9 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 6.6% CAGR to reach $38.8 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

