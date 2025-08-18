403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Australia Revokes Visa of Israeli Politician
(MENAFN) The Australian government has revoked the visa of Simcha Rothman, a far-right Israeli politician known for endorsing plans to expel Palestinians from Gaza and labeling Palestinian children as Israel's "enemies," according to a report by a news agency on Monday.
Rothman, who is part of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's ruling coalition, serves as the chair of the Constitution, Law and Justice Committee.
The visa cancellation was ordered by Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke, preventing Rothman from entering Australia for the next three years.
A member of the Knesset representing the far-right Religious Zionism party, Rothman was expected to participate in a "solidarity tour" organized by the Australian Jewish Association in Sydney next Thursday.
"Our government takes a hard line on people who seek to come to our country and spread division," Minister Burke said in a formal statement.
He added, "If you are coming to Australia to spread a message of hate and division, we don't want you here."
Burke emphasized, "Under our government, Australia will be a country where everyone can be safe, and feel safe."
In a related development, Australia plans to formally recognize an independent State of Palestine at the upcoming United Nations General Assembly next month.
Rothman, who is part of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's ruling coalition, serves as the chair of the Constitution, Law and Justice Committee.
The visa cancellation was ordered by Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke, preventing Rothman from entering Australia for the next three years.
A member of the Knesset representing the far-right Religious Zionism party, Rothman was expected to participate in a "solidarity tour" organized by the Australian Jewish Association in Sydney next Thursday.
"Our government takes a hard line on people who seek to come to our country and spread division," Minister Burke said in a formal statement.
He added, "If you are coming to Australia to spread a message of hate and division, we don't want you here."
Burke emphasized, "Under our government, Australia will be a country where everyone can be safe, and feel safe."
In a related development, Australia plans to formally recognize an independent State of Palestine at the upcoming United Nations General Assembly next month.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Blast Valves Market Size To Surpass USD 487.0 Million By 2033 With A 3.12% CAGR
- Botox And Fillers Clinic Business Plan 2025: Growth Drivers And Industry Insights
- Global Automation Testing Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 129.27 Billion, CAGR Of 15.68% By 2033.
- Vietnam Diabetes Care Devices Market Size, Share, Trends And Forecast Report 2025-2033
- Discover How AI And Regulations Are Fuelling The Ediscovery Market Essential Guide For Researchers & Sellers
- Cafe Business Plan And Project Report 2025: High-Impact Strategies
CommentsNo comment