Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Australia Revokes Visa of Israeli Politician

2025-08-18 03:58:12
(MENAFN) The Australian government has revoked the visa of Simcha Rothman, a far-right Israeli politician known for endorsing plans to expel Palestinians from Gaza and labeling Palestinian children as Israel's "enemies," according to a report by a news agency on Monday.

Rothman, who is part of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's ruling coalition, serves as the chair of the Constitution, Law and Justice Committee.

The visa cancellation was ordered by Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke, preventing Rothman from entering Australia for the next three years.

A member of the Knesset representing the far-right Religious Zionism party, Rothman was expected to participate in a "solidarity tour" organized by the Australian Jewish Association in Sydney next Thursday.

"Our government takes a hard line on people who seek to come to our country and spread division," Minister Burke said in a formal statement.

He added, "If you are coming to Australia to spread a message of hate and division, we don't want you here."

Burke emphasized, "Under our government, Australia will be a country where everyone can be safe, and feel safe."

In a related development, Australia plans to formally recognize an independent State of Palestine at the upcoming United Nations General Assembly next month.

