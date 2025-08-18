Global Metering Pumps Market To Reach USD 5.2 Billion By 2034, Driven By Water Treatment And Chemical Industry Demand

Reports And Data

The Metering Pumps Market will grow from USD 3.2B in 2024 - USD 5.2B by 2034, driven by chemical dosing, water treatment, and demand for smart, efficient pumps.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The global Metering Pumps Market is projected to grow from USD 3.2 billion in 2024 to USD 5.2 billion by 2034, reflecting a steady compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0%. Growth is fueled by rising demand for accurate fluid handling, stronger environmental regulations, and the growing need for sustainable industrial solutions.Get Free Sample PDF (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @Chemical Industry Leads, Water Treatment Grows FastestThe chemical industry will continue to be the largest segment of the market, with manufacturers increasingly relying on precise chemical dosing to ensure safety and quality. Meanwhile, the water and wastewater treatment sector is expected to be the fastest-growing, supported by global efforts to meet stricter water safety standards and manage resources more sustainably.Other key applications include pharmaceuticals, industrial processing, and food & beverage production, where efficiency and compliance with health and safety regulations remain essential.Regional OutlookNorth America is expected to lead the market, supported by strong investments in water infrastructure and industrial modernization.Asia Pacific will be the fastest-growing region, driven by rapid industrialization, urban development, and government programs to improve water management.Technology and Sustainability TrendsThe market is undergoing a shift toward digital and energy-efficient metering pumps. Smart pumps with IoT-enabled features are increasingly being adopted, offering real-time monitoring, reduced waste, and improved operational efficiency. According to industry data, IoT-enabled metering pumps have seen a 25% increase in deployment globally.The move toward energy efficiency is also accelerating, supported by government incentives and sustainability goals. The International Energy Agency (IEA) projects that the adoption of energy-efficient technologies could reduce industrial operational costs by 20% in the next decade.Access Full Report Description with Research Methodology and Table of Contents @Metering Pumps Market SegmentationBy Product TypeDiaphragm PumpsPiston PumpsPeristaltic PumpsBy ApplicationWater & Wastewater TreatmentOil & GasChemical ProcessingPharmaceuticalsFood & BeverageBy End UserIndustrialCommercialResidentialBy TechnologyDigital PumpsConventional PumpsBy Distribution ChannelDirect SalesDistributorsKey Growth DriversPrecision in Fluid Handling – Demand for accuracy is especially strong in the chemical sector, where small variations in dosing can impact safety and product quality.Water and Wastewater Treatment – Rising environmental regulations are fueling demand for advanced metering pumps to ensure compliance and improve resource management.Public Initiatives – Programs such as the U.S. EPA's WIFIA initiative, which allocated USD 5 billion to water infrastructure, and the European Union's Green Deal, which promotes climate-neutral technologies, are boosting adoption of advanced pumps.Product Innovations – Companies like Grundfos and IDEX are introducing digital dosing pumps designed to improve precision, cut energy use, and reduce waste.Market ChallengesWhile growth prospects remain strong, the industry faces several hurdles:Regulatory Complexity – Compliance with rules such as the EU's REACH regulation increases costs for manufacturers, particularly small and mid-sized firms.High Costs of Smart Technologies – Advanced pumps with IoT capabilities can be up to 30% more expensive, slowing adoption for some businesses.Skilled Workforce Shortages – A lack of trained professionals for installation and maintenance of smart systems remains a challenge, with 45% of companies citing workforce gaps as a major issue.Maintenance Needs – Advanced pumps require regular upkeep, which can raise operating costs by up to 10%, according to the Hydraulic Institute.Request a customization of the report @Leading CompaniesMajor players in the market include Grundfos, IDEX Corporation, and ProMinent, all of which are focusing on innovation, strategic partnerships, and sustainable technologies to strengthen their competitive positions.Metering Pumps Competitive Strategies & Notable DevelopmentsTop 10 CompaniesGrundfosIDEX CorporationProMinentMilton RoyLEWA GmbHSEKO S.p.A.Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology GroupVerder GroupSPX FlowDover CorporationAbout Reports and DataReports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. 