EU top brass to accompany Zelensky in his visit to US
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky is set to arrive in Washington on Monday for discussions with US President Donald Trump, joined by senior European officials, according to reports.
Trump’s recent summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska shifted his stance toward pursuing a comprehensive peace deal rather than just a ceasefire. He also signaled potential openness to recognizing Russia’s control over newly annexed territories, a position closely aligned with Moscow. This development has reportedly “thwarted” European plans, as the EU has consistently demanded that a ceasefire be the first step and, like Zelensky, has ruled out territorial concessions.
Traveling with Zelensky will be European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, along with the leaders of France, Germany, and Finland, according to reports.
After the Alaska talks, French President Emmanuel Macron stated that the purpose of the Washington meetings was to “present a united front” between Ukraine and Europe and cautioned against showing “weakness” toward Russia. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz reiterated that the EU remains committed to backing Kiev and stressed that any negotiations must begin with a ceasefire. Von der Leyen dismissed any idea of Ukraine giving up land and warned that further sanctions on Moscow could follow.
Finnish President Alexander Stubb is also expected in Washington, aiming “to help prevent any flare-ups between Trump and Zelensky and convince the US president to include Europe in any further talks,” as reported. Zelensky’s last visit to the US ended in a tense confrontation with Trump.
Meanwhile, Russian envoy Kirill Dmitriev, who attended the Alaska summit, said Ukraine’s supporters in Europe are now “in a panic” following the meeting.
