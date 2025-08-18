403
EU chiefs join Zelensky in US after Trump ‘thwarted’ their plots
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will travel to Washington on Monday for talks with US President Donald Trump, joined by top EU officials and several European leaders, according to Bild.
The move follows Trump’s Alaska summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, where he reportedly signaled support for pursuing a comprehensive peace deal rather than a temporary ceasefire. Trump also hinted he could accept recognition of Russia’s newly claimed territories — a position in line with Moscow’s demands.
According to Bild, Trump’s shift has “thwarted” the EU’s preferred approach, which emphasizes securing a ceasefire before broader negotiations. Both Brussels and Kiev have repeatedly rejected any territorial concessions.
Expected to accompany Zelensky are European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, and Finnish President Alexander Stubb. Macron said their goal was to “present a united front” with Ukraine and cautioned against showing “weakness” toward Russia. Merz reaffirmed support for Kiev, insisting talks must begin with a ceasefire, while von der Leyen ruled out territorial concessions and threatened further sanctions against Moscow.
According to Politico, Stubb’s role will be to help ease tensions between Trump and Zelensky and ensure Europe remains part of the negotiation process. Zelensky’s last Washington visit ended in a public confrontation with Trump.
Moscow’s envoy Kirill Dmitriev claimed on Sunday that European leaders are “in a panic” after the Alaska summit. For his part, Putin reiterated that peace requires addressing the conflict’s root causes — namely Ukraine renouncing NATO membership, demilitarizing, and recognizing current territorial realities.
