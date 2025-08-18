Gov't To Announce New Format Of Military Conscription Program Today

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Aug. 18 (Petra) – Minister of Government Communication and official government spokesperson Mohammad Momani, together with Brig. Gen. Mustafa Hiyari, spokesperson for the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army, will hold a press conference at the Government Offices at around 11:00 a.m. Monday to announce the new format of the national service program (conscription).Journalists wishing to attend are requested to arrive 30 minutes prior to the briefing and present proof of employment with a media outlet.