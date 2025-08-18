Vietnam E-Commerce Market Size, Share, Demand And Forecast 2025-2033
Key highlights
Market size (2024): USD 24.9 billion
Forecast (2033): USD 239.3 billion
CAGR (2025–2033): 26.20%
Top application: B2C remains dominant (categories such as consumer electronics, fashion, beauty & personal care, F&B), while B2B e-commerce shows strong upside.
Leading regions: Southern Vietnam (Ho Chi Minh City and surrounding provinces), Northern Vietnam (Hanoi region), and Central Vietnam - each showing different adoption and logistics profiles.
Market Trends
Rising internet & smartphone penetration: A larger addressable online shopper base is the single biggest accelerant.
Younger, urban middle class: Disposable income and comfort with digital payments are increasing purchase frequency and average order value.
Social commerce & livestreaming: Platforms like Shopee, Lazada, Tiki and TikTok Shop are expanding commerce features that convert social engagement into instant purchases.
Payment & fintech expansion: E-wallets and instant bank transfers reduce friction and increase trust in online checkout.
Logistics & last-mile investments: Same-day and reliable tracking drive repeat purchases; third-party fulfillment and cross-border logistics are scaling rapidly.
Policy & digital economy push: Government digitalization goals and incentives for tech investment support infrastructure and regulation clarity.
Market segmentation
Application Insights:
B2C E-Commerce
Beauty and Personal Care
Consumer Electronics
Fashion and Apparel
Food and Beverage
Furniture and Home
Others
By Region
Southern Vietnam
Northern Vietnam
Central Vietnam
Competitive landscape
Bach Hoa Xanh Trading Joint Stock Company
Cellphone S
FPT Digital Retail Joint Stock Company
Hoang Ha Construction and Investment Trading Joint Stock Company
MEDIAMART Vietnam Joint Stock Company
Sen Do Technology Joint Stock Company
Latest news & developments
Platform consolidation & heavy promo cycles: major players continue aggressive discounting and logistics subsidies to capture market share.
Social commerce and livestreaming are becoming mainstream acquisition channels for brands and SMEs.
Investments in domestic logistics/fulfillment and fintech integrations are scaling to support cross-border trade and same-day delivery.
B2B digitization: as Vietnam expands manufacturing capacity, B2B marketplaces and procurement platforms are attracting investor attention.
