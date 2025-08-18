Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Vietnam E-Commerce Market Size, Share, Demand And Forecast 2025-2033

Vietnam E-Commerce Market Size, Share, Demand And Forecast 2025-2033


2025-08-18 02:45:11
(MENAFN- IMARC Group) Vietnam's e-commerce market is in hypergrowth. According to IMARC Group, the market reached USD 24.9 billion in 2024 and is forecast to surge to USD 239.3 billion by 2033 , implying an aggressive CAGR of 26.20% (2025–2033) . This meteoric rise is driven by growing internet and smartphone penetration, a young and digitally savvy population, expanding digital payment options, improving logistics, and strong investments from regional and global players. The result: rapid platform consolidation, a boom in social commerce and livestream shopping, and rising interest in B2B digital trade as Vietnam deepens as a regional manufacturing hub.

Request Sample For PDF Report : https://www.imarcgroup.com/vietnam-e-commerce-market/requestsample

Key highlights

  • Market size (2024): USD 24.9 billion
  • Forecast (2033): USD 239.3 billion
  • CAGR (2025–2033): 26.20%
  • Top application: B2C remains dominant (categories such as consumer electronics, fashion, beauty & personal care, F&B), while B2B e-commerce shows strong upside.
  • Leading regions: Southern Vietnam (Ho Chi Minh City and surrounding provinces), Northern Vietnam (Hanoi region), and Central Vietnam - each showing different adoption and logistics profiles.

Market Trends

  • Rising internet & smartphone penetration: A larger addressable online shopper base is the single biggest accelerant.
  • Younger, urban middle class: Disposable income and comfort with digital payments are increasing purchase frequency and average order value.
  • Social commerce & livestreaming: Platforms like Shopee, Lazada, Tiki and TikTok Shop are expanding commerce features that convert social engagement into instant purchases.
  • Payment & fintech expansion: E-wallets and instant bank transfers reduce friction and increase trust in online checkout.
  • Logistics & last-mile investments: Same-day and reliable tracking drive repeat purchases; third-party fulfillment and cross-border logistics are scaling rapidly.
  • Policy & digital economy push: Government digitalization goals and incentives for tech investment support infrastructure and regulation clarity.

Market segmentation

Application Insights:

  • B2C E-Commerce
    • Beauty and Personal Care
    • Consumer Electronics
    • Fashion and Apparel
    • Food and Beverage
    • Furniture and Home
    • Others
  • B2B E-Commerce

By Region

  • Southern Vietnam
  • Northern Vietnam
  • Central Vietnam

Competitive landscape

  • Bach Hoa Xanh Trading Joint Stock Company
  • Cellphone S
  • FPT Digital Retail Joint Stock Company
  • Hoang Ha Construction and Investment Trading Joint Stock Company
  • MEDIAMART Vietnam Joint Stock Company
  • Sen Do Technology Joint Stock Company

Latest news & developments

  • Platform consolidation & heavy promo cycles: major players continue aggressive discounting and logistics subsidies to capture market share.
  • Social commerce and livestreaming are becoming mainstream acquisition channels for brands and SMEs.
  • Investments in domestic logistics/fulfillment and fintech integrations are scaling to support cross-border trade and same-day delivery.
  • B2B digitization: as Vietnam expands manufacturing capacity, B2B marketplaces and procurement platforms are attracting investor attention.

Ask Analyst Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=13852&flag=C

About Us:

IMARC Group is a global management consulting firm that helps the world's most ambitious changemakers to create a lasting impact. The company provide a comprehensive suite of market entry and expansion services. IMARC offerings include thorough market assessment, feasibility studies, company incorporation assistance, factory setup support, regulatory approvals and licensing navigation, branding, marketing and sales strategies, competitive landscape and benchmarking analyses, pricing and cost research, and procurement research.

Contact Us:

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email: sales[@]imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

United States: +1-201971-6302

MENAFN18082025004122016232ID1109940176

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search