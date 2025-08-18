Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Zelensky, group of Western European leaders plan trip to Washington

2025-08-18 02:32:22
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and a group of Western European leaders will travel to Washington on Monday for discussions with US President Donald Trump.

The talks come just days after Trump’s high-profile meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska — their first in-person exchange since the Ukraine war intensified in 2022. Both leaders expressed cautious optimism that their dialogue could help pave the way toward ending the conflict.

Zelensky announced his upcoming visit to Washington in a post on X on Saturday, with Trump later confirming the meeting on Truth Social. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also said on Sunday that she, along with several other EU leaders, would accompany Zelensky at his request.

US officials have indicated that negotiations between Moscow and Kiev are showing promising signs, with progress being made toward a potential peace agreement.

