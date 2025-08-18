403
Rubio Issues Warning to Russia if Peace Talks Fail
(MENAFN) US Secretary of State Marco Rubio issued a stern message on Sunday, cautioning that Russia could encounter further penalties if current diplomatic initiatives fall short.
In an interview with a news agency, Rubio stated, "If this whole effort doesn't work out, then there's going to have to be additional consequences for Russia," emphasizing that the United States is striving to prevent such measures by working towards a "peace agreement."
Rubio highlighted the fragile interplay between negotiation and coercion, pointing out the risk of derailing discussions by imposing stricter sanctions.
"The minute you levy additional sanctions, strong additional sanctions, the talking stops," he told the news agency.
He further elaborated, "At that point, the war just continues," signaling that heightened pressure could extinguish diplomatic engagement altogether.
Speaking with Fox News, Rubio underlined the importance of mutual compromise in achieving lasting peace.
"You can't have a peace deal between two warring factions unless both sides agree to give up something... Otherwise, if one side gets everything they want, that's not a peace deal. It's called surrender," he remarked. Reinforcing the idea, he added, "You can’t have a peace agreement unless both sides make concessions."
Rubio warned that if there is no substantial progress, US officials may ultimately determine that "no peace is going to happen here," and proceed with additional punitive measures, effectively closing the door on hopes for a negotiated resolution.
He also commented on the recent dialogue between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, noting that while there was some minor advancement in identifying shared interests, "significant disagreements remain."
He also commented on the recent dialogue between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, noting that while there was some minor advancement in identifying shared interests, "significant disagreements remain."
