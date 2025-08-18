403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Somalia Completes Voter Registration
(MENAFN) Somalia announced on Sunday the completion of voter registration for the upcoming municipal council elections in Mogadishu, scheduled for October 30.
Authorities hailed this as a landmark achievement in the nation's journey toward democratic governance.
According to the Independent National Electoral Commission, close to one million people residing in the capital have signed up to participate in the vote.
“On October 30, 2025, the people of Mogadishu will head to the polls to elect members of the municipal council and the mayor of Mogadishu. I am very pleased that nearly one million people have registered with us, and their list will be announced on the 27th of this month,” stated Commission Chairman Abdikarim Ahmed Hassan during a press briefing in the capital.
This development comes amid growing political friction over Somalia’s current voting framework. Several opposition leaders, including ex-presidents Sharif Sheikh Ahmed and Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, have voiced strong opposition to the administration's proposal for a one-person, one-vote system.
Recent negotiations between President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and opposition representatives failed to yield a consensus.
Dissenting political figures have threatened to organize a separate vote, condemning the government’s push for direct elections as a one-sided initiative.
The last election in 2022 operated under Somalia’s 4.5 clan-based formula, which distributed legislative seats equally among the four main clans and gave half that allocation to minority communities.
Somalia has not conducted a direct nationwide election since 1967, making the upcoming vote a potentially transformative event in the country's political landscape.
Authorities hailed this as a landmark achievement in the nation's journey toward democratic governance.
According to the Independent National Electoral Commission, close to one million people residing in the capital have signed up to participate in the vote.
“On October 30, 2025, the people of Mogadishu will head to the polls to elect members of the municipal council and the mayor of Mogadishu. I am very pleased that nearly one million people have registered with us, and their list will be announced on the 27th of this month,” stated Commission Chairman Abdikarim Ahmed Hassan during a press briefing in the capital.
This development comes amid growing political friction over Somalia’s current voting framework. Several opposition leaders, including ex-presidents Sharif Sheikh Ahmed and Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, have voiced strong opposition to the administration's proposal for a one-person, one-vote system.
Recent negotiations between President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and opposition representatives failed to yield a consensus.
Dissenting political figures have threatened to organize a separate vote, condemning the government’s push for direct elections as a one-sided initiative.
The last election in 2022 operated under Somalia’s 4.5 clan-based formula, which distributed legislative seats equally among the four main clans and gave half that allocation to minority communities.
Somalia has not conducted a direct nationwide election since 1967, making the upcoming vote a potentially transformative event in the country's political landscape.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Blast Valves Market Size To Surpass USD 487.0 Million By 2033 With A 3.12% CAGR
- Botox And Fillers Clinic Business Plan 2025: Growth Drivers And Industry Insights
- Global Automation Testing Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 129.27 Billion, CAGR Of 15.68% By 2033.
- Vietnam Diabetes Care Devices Market Size, Share, Trends And Forecast Report 2025-2033
- Discover How AI And Regulations Are Fuelling The Ediscovery Market Essential Guide For Researchers & Sellers
- Cafe Business Plan And Project Report 2025: High-Impact Strategies
CommentsNo comment