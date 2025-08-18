Uzbekistan Reveals Details Of Investment Project With Chinese Company (Exclusive)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Construction has begun in Samarkand on a waste-to-energy plant with the participation of the Chinese company Shanghai SUS Environment, with an investment of $150 million, a source at the Agency for Waste Management and Circular Economy Development of the Republic of Uzbekistan told Trend .

The facility's throughput will be 1,500 tons of waste on a daily basis, yielding an estimated 240 million kilowatt-hours of electrical output per annum.



"The initiative is integrated within a comprehensive framework encompassing 13 distinct territories, comprising Samarkand, Kashkadarya, Surkhandarya, Andijan, Tashkent, Namangan, Fergana, Jizzakh, Bukhara, Navoi, the Republic of Karakalpakstan, Syrdarya, and the urban center of Tashkent." Shanghai SUS Environment is actively engaging in two initiatives-specifically within the Samarkand and Kashkadarya regions," the source underscored.



As articulated by the agency representative, the project's objectives encompass a 50 percent reduction in landfill volumes, optimization of waste disposal methodologies, enhancement of recycling metrics, overhaul of the sorting infrastructure, and the generation of 240 million kWh of electrical output annually through the processing of 1,500 tons of waste on a daily basis.

"From an economic perspective, the project envisages attracting around $150 million in WtE sector investments by 2027, creating approximately 150 jobs during the construction and operation phases of the plants, as well as developing eco-industrial zones where fertilizers, secondary raw materials, and other products will be produced," he added.