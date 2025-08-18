Uzbekistan Reveals Details Of Investment Project With Chinese Company (Exclusive)
The facility's throughput will be 1,500 tons of waste on a daily
basis, yielding an estimated 240 million kilowatt-hours of
electrical output per annum.
"The initiative is integrated within a comprehensive framework encompassing 13 distinct territories, comprising Samarkand, Kashkadarya, Surkhandarya, Andijan, Tashkent, Namangan, Fergana, Jizzakh, Bukhara, Navoi, the Republic of Karakalpakstan, Syrdarya, and the urban center of Tashkent." Shanghai SUS Environment is actively engaging in two initiatives-specifically within the Samarkand and Kashkadarya regions," the source underscored.
As articulated by the agency representative, the project's objectives encompass a 50 percent reduction in landfill volumes, optimization of waste disposal methodologies, enhancement of recycling metrics, overhaul of the sorting infrastructure, and the generation of 240 million kWh of electrical output annually through the processing of 1,500 tons of waste on a daily basis.
"From an economic perspective, the project envisages attracting around $150 million in WtE sector investments by 2027, creating approximately 150 jobs during the construction and operation phases of the plants, as well as developing eco-industrial zones where fertilizers, secondary raw materials, and other products will be produced," he added.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Blast Valves Market Size To Surpass USD 487.0 Million By 2033 With A 3.12% CAGR
- Botox And Fillers Clinic Business Plan 2025: Growth Drivers And Industry Insights
- Global Automation Testing Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 129.27 Billion, CAGR Of 15.68% By 2033.
- Vietnam Diabetes Care Devices Market Size, Share, Trends And Forecast Report 2025-2033
- Discover How AI And Regulations Are Fuelling The Ediscovery Market Essential Guide For Researchers & Sellers
- Cafe Business Plan And Project Report 2025: High-Impact Strategies
CommentsNo comment