Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
5.8-Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Eastern Algeria

5.8-Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Eastern Algeria


2025-08-18 01:48:33
(MENAFN) A 5.8-magnitude earthquake struck eastern Algeria’s Tebessa Province on Sunday at 20:11 local time (1911 GMT), according to the Research Center in Astronomy, Astrophysics and Geophysics (CRAAG). The seismic event, centered 10 kilometers southeast of Negrine, was the strongest to hit the region this year.

Just 11 minutes later, CRAAG recorded a 4.7-magnitude aftershock, with the second epicenter located 26 kilometers southeast of Negrine.

The tremors were felt across multiple provinces, including Khenchela, Souk Ahras, and El Oued. As of now, authorities have not reported any casualties or damage.

Across the border, the U.S. Geological Survey reported a separate seismic incident. A 5.1-magnitude quake struck 47 kilometers west of Chebika, Tunisia, at the exact same time—1911 GMT—with a shallow depth of 10.0 kilometers.

While no direct link has been confirmed between the two events, the timing and proximity of the quakes are drawing increased scrutiny from seismologists in the region.

MENAFN18082025000045017169ID1109940016

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search