403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
5.8-Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Eastern Algeria
(MENAFN) A 5.8-magnitude earthquake struck eastern Algeria’s Tebessa Province on Sunday at 20:11 local time (1911 GMT), according to the Research Center in Astronomy, Astrophysics and Geophysics (CRAAG). The seismic event, centered 10 kilometers southeast of Negrine, was the strongest to hit the region this year.
Just 11 minutes later, CRAAG recorded a 4.7-magnitude aftershock, with the second epicenter located 26 kilometers southeast of Negrine.
The tremors were felt across multiple provinces, including Khenchela, Souk Ahras, and El Oued. As of now, authorities have not reported any casualties or damage.
Across the border, the U.S. Geological Survey reported a separate seismic incident. A 5.1-magnitude quake struck 47 kilometers west of Chebika, Tunisia, at the exact same time—1911 GMT—with a shallow depth of 10.0 kilometers.
While no direct link has been confirmed between the two events, the timing and proximity of the quakes are drawing increased scrutiny from seismologists in the region.
Just 11 minutes later, CRAAG recorded a 4.7-magnitude aftershock, with the second epicenter located 26 kilometers southeast of Negrine.
The tremors were felt across multiple provinces, including Khenchela, Souk Ahras, and El Oued. As of now, authorities have not reported any casualties or damage.
Across the border, the U.S. Geological Survey reported a separate seismic incident. A 5.1-magnitude quake struck 47 kilometers west of Chebika, Tunisia, at the exact same time—1911 GMT—with a shallow depth of 10.0 kilometers.
While no direct link has been confirmed between the two events, the timing and proximity of the quakes are drawing increased scrutiny from seismologists in the region.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Blast Valves Market Size To Surpass USD 487.0 Million By 2033 With A 3.12% CAGR
- Botox And Fillers Clinic Business Plan 2025: Growth Drivers And Industry Insights
- Global Automation Testing Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 129.27 Billion, CAGR Of 15.68% By 2033.
- Vietnam Diabetes Care Devices Market Size, Share, Trends And Forecast Report 2025-2033
- Discover How AI And Regulations Are Fuelling The Ediscovery Market Essential Guide For Researchers & Sellers
- Cafe Business Plan And Project Report 2025: High-Impact Strategies
CommentsNo comment