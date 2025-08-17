Score Cheap Seats For The B-52S & Devo 2025 Tour With CITY5 At Capitalcitytickets All Seats On Sale For Less

MENAFN - GetNews)



Score cheap seats for The B-52s & Devo 2025 tour at CapitalCityTickets and save with promo code CITY5.

Get ready to dance to the quirky, high-energy sounds of new wave legends The B-52s and Devo on their 2025 Cosmic De-Evolution Tour! This co-headlining tour brings together two iconic bands known for their groundbreaking contributions to music, delivering a nostalgic and electrifying live experience. Whether you're a fan of The B-52s' party anthems like "Love Shack" or Devo's synth-driven hits like "Whip It," now is your chance to score cheap seats for their 2025 tour. By using the promo code CITY5 at CapitalCityTickets, you can secure affordable tickets and enjoy this once-in-a-lifetime concert event without breaking the bank.

Buy Cheap The B-52s & Devo 2025 Tickets Now

Why The B-52s & Devo 2025 Tour is a Must-See

The Cosmic De-Evolution Tour marks a historic moment as The B-52s and Devo join forces for their first-ever co-headlining tour, serving as a continuation of their farewell performances. Both bands, pioneers of the new wave movement in the late '70s and '80s, are celebrated for their eccentric performances, vibrant stage presence, and timeless hits. With special guest Lene Lovich opening the shows, this tour promises a night of retro vibes, quirky theatrics, and danceable beats that will have fans of all ages on their feet.

CapitalCityTickets makes it easy to find the cheapest seats for The B-52s and Devo 2025 tour, with ticket prices starting as low as $25 for lawn seats and $45 for pavilion seats at select venues. By applying the promo code CITY5, you can save an additional 5-10% on your purchase, ensuring you get the best deal possible.

How to Score Cheap Seats for The B-52s & Devo 2025 Tour

Securing affordable tickets for The B-52s and Devo's 2025 tour is simple with CapitalCityTickets. Follow these steps to get the best seats at the lowest prices:

Visit CapitalCityTickets : Navigate to the website and search for“The B-52s & Devo 2025” to view available tickets.

Select Your Show: Choose your preferred tour date and venue from the schedule listed below.

Pick Your Seats: Use the interactive seating chart to compare options, from budget-friendly lawn seats to premium pavilion or VIP boxes.

Apply Promo Code CITY5: Enter CITY5 at checkout to unlock exclusive savings on your ticket order.

Complete Your Purchase: Finalize your transaction for instant mobile delivery, ensuring seamless entry to the concert.

With CapitalCityTickets, you can find a wide selection of tickets, from lawn seats starting at $25 to premium pavilion seats ranging from $45-$150, and even VIP boxes for a luxurious experience priced at $200-$500. The promo code CITY5 maximizes your savings, making it easier to enjoy this iconic tour on a budget.

The B-52s & Devo 2025 Tour Dates

The Cosmic De-Evolution Tour spans 11 dates across North America, kicking off in September and wrapping up in November. Below is the full tour schedule:

Sep 24, 2025 – Toronto, ON, Canada – Budweiser Stage

Sep 25, 2025 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Oct 2, 2025 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Oct 4, 2025 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

Oct 5, 2025 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

Oct 16, 2025 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

Oct 18, 2025 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

Oct 19, 2025 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

Oct 24, 2025 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Oct 25, 2025 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Nov 1, 2025 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Nov 2, 2025 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Note: A second show was added in Los Angeles on October 19 due to high demand. Check CapitalCityTickets for real-time ticket availability, as popular shows may sell out quickly.

Experience The B-52s & Devo Live for Less

Top Singles to Expect at The B-52s & Devo 2025 Tour

Fans can look forward to a setlist packed with iconic hits from both bands, showcasing their unique contributions to new wave and alternative music. Here are the top singles you're likely to hear:

The B-52s Top Singles

“Love Shack” (1989, Cosmic Thing) – A Billboard Hot 100 top-five hit and the ultimate party anthem, perfect for dancing at the concert.

“Rock Lobster” (1978, The B-52s) – Their quirky debut single that became a new wave classic.

“Roam” (1989, Cosmic Thing) – A GRAMMY-nominated track that reached No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100.

“Private Idaho” (1980, Wild Planet) – A high-energy song known for its theatrical live performances.

“Planet Claire” (1979, The B-52s) – A sci-fi-inspired track with surf-rock guitar riffs.

“Dance This Mess Around” (1979, The B-52s) – An early hit that captures the band's playful style.

“52 Girls” (1979, The B-52s) – A fast-paced favorite with retro charm.

Devo Top Singles

“Whip It” (1980, Freedom of Choice) – A double-platinum anthem that defined Devo's synth-heavy sound and became a cultural phenomenon.

“Uncontrollable Urge” (1978, Q: Are We Not Men? A: We Are Devo!) – A high-octane track that showcases their punk roots.

“Girl U Want” (1980, Freedom of Choice) – A fan favorite with infectious energy.

“Gates of Steel” (1980, Freedom of Choice) – A synth-punk classic with driving rhythms.

“Jocko Homo” (1978, Q: Are We Not Men? A: We Are Devo!) – A quirky anthem that embodies Devo's“devolution” philosophy.

“Don't Shoot (I'm a Man)” (2010, Something for Everybody) – A modern track that blends their classic edge with contemporary flair.

With both bands delivering 90-minute to two-hour sets, expect a three-hour concert filled with vibrant visuals, retro costumes, and a conga line-worthy atmosphere.

Why Choose CapitalCityTickets for The B-52s & Devo Tickets?

CapitalCityTickets is a trusted secondary ticket marketplace that offers several advantages for fans looking to attend The B-52s and Devo 2025 tour:

Lowest Prices: Tickets start at $25 for lawn seats and $45 for pavilion seats, with an average range of $50-$150 depending on the venue and seat location.

Exclusive Savings: Use promo code CITY5 to save 5-10% on all seating options, including lawn, pavilion, and VIP packages.

Wide Selection: Choose from budget-friendly lawn seats, covered pavilion seats (sections 1-8), or premium VIP boxes for an elevated experience.

100% Buyer Guarantee: Enjoy secure transactions and instant mobile ticket delivery for seamless entry.

Interactive Seating Charts: Preview your seat's view to ensure the best concert experience, whether you're dancing on the lawn or close to the stage.

24/7 Customer Support: Contact 1-855-514-5624 for assistance with your order.

With high demand expected for this co-headlining tour, CapitalCityTickets ensures you get the best value before prices increase or shows sell out.

Secure Your Spot for The B-52s & Devo Tour

Tips for Scoring the Cheapest Seats

To get the best deals on The B-52s and Devo 2025 tour tickets, keep these tips in mind:

Buy Early: High-demand shows, like those at the Hollywood Bowl or Xfinity Center, may sell out quickly. Purchase early to lock in the lowest prices.

Opt for Lawn Seats: Starting at $25-$50, lawn seats offer a budget-friendly option with great views of HD screens and a festive atmosphere, perfect for dancing to“Love Shack” or“Whip It.”

Choose Value Pavilion Seats: Pavilion seats in sections 4-8 (priced at $45-$80) provide covered seating and clear stage views at a reasonable cost.

Use Promo Code CITY5: Always apply the promo code at checkout to maximize savings.

Check for Updates: Monitor CapitalCityTickets for real-time ticket availability and potential additional show dates.

By acting fast and leveraging the CITY5 promo code, you can secure affordable tickets and enjoy an unforgettable night of new wave nostalgia.

Don't Miss The B-52s & Devo in 2025

The Cosmic De-Evolution Tour is a rare opportunity to see two legendary bands share the stage, delivering a night of iconic hits, quirky performances, and pure fun. Whether you're grooving to The B-52s' retro party vibes or rocking out to Devo's avant-garde synth sounds, this tour is a must-see for music fans.

Head to CapitalCityTickets today to browse the 2025 tour schedule, find the cheapest seats, and use promo code CITY5 to save on your tickets. Don't wait-secure your spot now and get ready to dance to“Love Shack,”“Whip It,” and more in 2025!

Disclaimer: CapitalCityTickets is a secondary marketplace and not affiliated with The B-52s, Devo, or the venues. Prices and availability are subject to change. Promo code CITY5 is subject to availability and may have specific terms and conditions. Visit CapitalCityTickets for full details and restrictions.