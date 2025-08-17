Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Europeans To Quiz Trump On Ukraine Security Guarantees: Macron

2025-08-17 02:16:57
French President Emmanuel Macron said Sunday that European leaders would ask US President Donald Trump how far he would back security guarantees for Ukraine, adding he did not think Russia wanted peace.

Macron was speaking from his summer residence after joining a call with other European leaders to coordinate their joint position before several of them join Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky for a meeting with Trump in Washington on Monday.

Macron said "our will is to present a united front between Europeans and Ukrainians" and to ask the Americans "to what extent" they are ready to contribute to the security guarantees that would be offered to Ukraine in a peace agreement.

On Moscow's position, he said: "There is only one state proposing a peace that would be a capitulation: Russia."

And just as there could be no discussion of Ukrainian territory without Ukraine, so there could be "no discussions about the security of Europeans without them", he added.

European leaders should attend the next summits on the Ukraine crisis, said Macron.

