Ashes 2025, Boxing Day Test: 5 Key Talking Points From Day 1 Of AUS Vs ENG Melbourne Clash

Ashes 2025 Boxing Day Test saw 20 wickets fall at the MCG. Australia bowled out for 152, England collapsed to 110, giving hosts a 42-run lead. At stumps, Australia 4/0, up by 46, with pacers Tongue and Neser starring in a day dominated by seamers.

The opening day of the Boxing Day Test of the Ashes 2025 series between Australia and England witnessed absolute mayhem as 20 wickets fell at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday, December 26.

After Australia bundled out for 152 in 45.2 overs, England immediately folded for 110 in 29.5 overs across three sessions, with the hosts getting a slender 42-run first-innings lead. At the end of Day 1, Australia posted a total of 4/0, with Scott Boland and Travis Head batting on 4 and 0, respectively, holding a narrow 46-run lead, setting the stage for a gripping second day of the MCG Test.

On that note, let's take a look at key talking points from the chaotic Day 1 of the MCG Test.

The opening day of the Boxing Day Test witnessed pacers from both sides, Australia and England, dominating the proceedings. With a green MCG offering plenty of seam movement and bouncers, the pacers took advantage of the conditions, exploited them early, claiming early wickets and putting batters under constant pressure.

After England's pace bowling attack rattled Australia's batting line-up, the hosts retaliated in kind, with Australian pacers exploiting the green MCG pitch to put England under constant pressure, claiming early wickets and dominating the day's proceedings. All 20 wickets were taken by the pacers, as both sides fielded an all-pace bowling attack, highlighting the dominance of the seamers on a lively MCG pitch and the minimal role played by spinners in the day's action.

England pacer Josh Tongue was the standout bowler of the day with five wickets at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Tongue was instrumental in triggering a collapse in Australia's batting line-up by picking three crucial wickets of Jake Weatherald, Marcus Labuschagne, and Steve Smith to leave the hosts in a reeling position of 51/4 in 19.2 overs. Thereafter, he scalped the wickets of Michael Neser and Scott Boland to complete his five-wicket haul.

Tongue became the first pacer from England to claim five wickets in the 21st century in a Test at the MCG. With figures of 5/45 in 11.2 overs, Josh Tongue ended a 27-year drought of a five-wicket haul by an England bowler, with the last bowlers to achieve the feat at the ground being Darren Gough and Dean Headley in 1998.

England batters failed to replicate the performance of their bowlers, who dominated the Australia batting line-up by taking all 10 wickets under two sessions. The visitors' bowling attack, led by Josh Tongue's five-wicket haul, made Australia struggle early, but England batters failed to respond to the hosts' disciplined bowling, collapsing for just 110, leaving themselves under immense pressure despite their bowlers' heroics.

Assuming their first innings batting, England quickly collapsed to 16/4 in 8 overs before Harry Brook and Ben Stokes stitched a 50-run partnership to put the visitors' batting back on track. After Brook's dismissal, things went from bad to worse for England, as wickets tumbled at regular intervals, losing remainder of five wickets in just 44 runs, leaving them deep in trouble against a strong Australian bowling attack.

Michael Neser had a day to remember as an all-round show helped Australia seize control of the MCG Test. When Australia were left reeling at 91/6, Neser walked in to bat and brought stability to the hosts' batting, ensuring that side crossed the 100-run mark after England triggered an early collapse. Neser played a valiant innings of 35 off 49 balls, alongside a crucial 52-run stand for the seventh wicket with Cameron Green (17).

With the ball, Neser teamed up with lead pacer Mitchell Starc to rattle England's batting line-up to leave them in a position reeling early in their innings. Michael Neser was the best bowler for Australia on opening day as he registered figures of 4/45 at an economy rate of 4.5 in his spell of 10 overs.

After both sides failed to put a competitive total on the board and Australia took a slender lead of 46 runs at the end of Day 1, the Boxing Day Test remains finely balanced at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. With both batting line-ups fragile and pacers dominating, Day 2 promises a tense contest where early breakthroughs could prove decisive.

Looking at the current scenario, the MCG Test result could go either way, as Australia and England have potent pace attacks capable of triggering collapse on a green pitch, while their batting line-ups remain vulnerable under pressure. Day 2 will likely hinge on key partnerships and early wickets. The match is far more important for England as they aim to salvage their pride after losing the Ashes series.