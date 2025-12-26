Baku Metro Introduces Five-Car Trains On Purple Line

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

Baku Metro CJSC, a subsidiary of AZCON Holding, has transitioned to five-car train sets on the Purple Line as part of efforts to strengthen operational reserves and better align services with passenger demand.

According to a statement released by Baku Metro CJSC and reported by Azernews, the move follows recent adjustments to train intervals that have significantly increased service frequency on the line.

Earlier, train intervals on the Purple Line were reduced from 16 minutes to 10 minutes on the Avtovagzal–Khojasan section, and from 8 minutes to 5 minutes on the Avtovagzal–8 November section. These changes boosted train movement intensity, enabling passengers to save time while improving overall comfort.

Passenger demand and traffic flow were monitored at different times of the day. The analyses showed that it was possible to introduce a number of technical innovations without negatively affecting service quality.

The transition to five-car train sets not only strengthens reserve measures within the rolling stock fleet but also creates better conditions for expanding technical maintenance capacity and quality. It will allow inspections, servicing, maintenance, and repairs to be carried out in a more efficient, systematic, and timely manner.

Monitoring on the Purple Line will continue on an ongoing basis. Should passenger demand increase and operational necessity arise, seven-car train sets will be introduced in line with the technical capabilities of station platforms.