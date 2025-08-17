Congress Leader Udit Raj Targets NDA's V-P Nominee C.P. Radhakrishnan, Questions RSS Role
In a post on social media platform X, Udit Raj wrote: "RSS background Maharashtra Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan is NDA's Vice-Presidential candidate. PM Modi is trying to achieve three objectives - to appease RSS, to strengthen the base of BJP in Tamil Nadu and to reserve the President post for himself or his coterie. Thus, RSS can't bat for this important post."
The Congress leader further offered what he termed“unsolicited advice” to Radhakrishnan, urging him to reflect on the“plight” of former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar before accepting the nomination.
“Before he accepts the offer, he should keep in mind the plight of Mr Dhankad (sic),” Udit Raj said, suggesting that the Vice President's role had been diminished under the Modi government.
Radhakrishnan, a two-time MP from Coimbatore and a veteran with RSS roots, currently serves as the Governor of Maharashtra.
If elected, he will be the second OBC leader to occupy the constitutional post of Vice President.
While the BJP has projected his candidature as an attempt to give greater national representation to Tamil Nadu, the Congress has questioned the intent behind the move.
Udit Raj's remarks come at a time when opposition parties are assessing their response to the NDA's choice, amid speculation over whether the election will see a contest or emerge as a consensus.
The Vice-Presidential election will be held next month, with the NDA enjoying a numerical advantage in the electoral college comprising both Houses of Parliament.
