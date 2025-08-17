403
Sony Delivers Big on Home Entertainment With the BRAVIA 5 98” Set to Launch In Saudi Arabia
(MENAFN- Atteline) Harnessing advanced AI and Mini LED technology set to deliver unprecedented picture quality and room filling sound tailored to every moment
(Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, 17 August 2025) – Sony Middle East and Africa today announces its 2025 BRAVIA lineup including the BRAVIA 5 98” set to launch in Saudi Arabia. This latest addition to the lineup offers a cinematic scale to the living room, combining ultra-large screen immersion with the intelligence of Sony’s XR Processor and AI scene recognition system.
Designed to deliver the creator’s intent, the 98-inch BRAVIA TV features Sony’s most advanced AI picture and sound technologies to date. With growing demand for immersive viewing experiences across the Kingdom, the model represents Sony’s commitment to elevating the movie experience bringing content to life like never before. Whether its movie nights, streaming the latest series or gaming in stunning visuals, the expansive screen and smart features offers the perfect glimpse into the future of home entertainment.
AI-Powered Picture and Sound
At the core of the TV is Sony’s XR Processor, engineered with AI-based scene recognition. This system dynamically analyses every frame, optimising detail, motion, and contrast based on the content. From expressive close-ups to fast-moving sports, the TV adjusts in real time to deliver ultimate realism.
“Given the rise of OTT platforms and digitised content, this has fuelled demand for large screens,” said Jobin Joejoe, Managing Director, Sony Middle East and Africa. "Saudi consumers are seeking premium entertainment solutions that match their lifestyle aspirations and with this launch, we are offering a home entertainment experience that is intelligent, immersive and true to the creator’s vision".
According to recent data, 72% of smart TVs globally in 2025 now include integrated AI features, driven by consumer demand for personalised, intelligent experiences. The global AI market is projected to exceed SAR 1.5 trillion this year , highlighting the growing role of intelligent technology across consumer electronics. A recent survey of 5,000 global consumers revealed that nearly half (47%) rely on AI tools to assist in purchasing decisions - proof that smart technology is now central to user expectations.
Hassan Obaidan, Chief Operating Officer, Modern Electronics further added: “We have witnessed first-hand how consumers in Saudi Arabia are looking for home entertainment solutions that go beyond size. Whether it is intelligence, immersion and design, our BRAVIA lineup caters to this demand. We are proud to bring this incredible experience to our customers and with availability across Sony World stores in key cities, they can now experience a seamless shopping experience, explore features in person and make better informed choices to elevate their viewing experience.
Cinematic Picture Quality
Depending on the region, the model is available with a XR Mini LED panel. With support from XR Triluminos Pro™ and XR Contrast Booster, the TV reproduces billions of colours with exceptional depth and clarity.
Immersive Audio from the Screen
The Acoustic Surface Audio™ system turns the living room into a theatre like soundscape aligning dialogue and effects with the action on screen for a truly immersive experience. Dolby Atmos® and DTS:X® provide multidimensional sound that fills the viewer’s space with ultimate clarity and precision.
Seamless Smart Integration
The BRAVIA 5 is designed to work in harmony with the BRAVIA Theatre range of soundbars and speakers. Using the BRAVIA Connect app, users can control audio and visual settings directly from their smartphone, creating a personalised and intuitive user experience.
Studio Calibrated and Streaming Ready
BRAVIA supports Netflix Adaptive Calibrated Mode, SONY PICTURES CORE Calibrated Mode, and Prime Video Calibrated Mode. It is also compatible with IMAX® Enhanced, Dolby Vision®, and Google TV™, ensuring that viewers enjoy their favourite films and series exactly as the creators intended.
Sustainability and Accessibility
The model includes Eco Dashboard 2, a centralised tool for monitoring and managing energy usage. Several components are made using recycled plastics and aluminium. Accessibility features such as TalkBack, tactile HDMI markers, and voice control provide inclusive usability.
The BRAVIA 5 98’ is now available to order across all Sony World stores in Saudi Arabia, including 11 locations in key cities. In addition to the offline retail network, the BRAVIA 5 98’ is also available to order via the online platform Sonyworld:
For details on the nearest store location, visit :
