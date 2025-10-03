H.E. Bin Touq Affirms The UAE's Leadership In Space Sector As A Key Driver Of Future Economic Growth And Innovation

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) MoU signed between two Emirati and French companies to strengthen cooperation in developing space data centers and support innovation and joint space initiatives

H.E. Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism, participated in an event hosted by the UAE Embassy in France to witness the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between UAE-based Madari Space and France's Avalanche. The agreement seeks to enhance cooperation in developing space data centers and to promote the adoption of advanced technologies, fostering innovation and accelerating joint projects in the space sector.

The event was attended by H.E. Fahad Saeed Al Raqbani, UAE Ambassador to France; Dr. Shareef Al Romaithi, CEO of Madari Space; in addition to government officials, private sector representatives working in space industries, and academic institutions from both the UAE and France.

H.E. Bin Touq emphasized that, thanks to the vision and support of its wise leadership, the UAE continues to reinforce its global standing as a key contributor to the growth of the space economy and the advancement of innovation and research in space-related economic and investment activities. He noted that the partnership between the UAE and France in the sector is strong and strategic, marked by long-standing and ongoing collaboration between relevant entities and institutions in both countries. The two sides are working to expand their shared ambitions in space technology, enhance capabilities to address climate change challenges, monitor Earth systems, and develop sovereign space capabilities.

H.E. added:“The space sector is a major driver of development within the UAE's vision for the future economy. The country plans to develop and launch the Space Economic Cluster under the National Policy for Economic Clusters, which will enhance global competitiveness, attract remarkable investments, and support innovation in this field, thereby establishing the UAE as a global hub for the space economy in the region and beyond.”

Furthermore, H.E. affirmed the importance of international partnerships in supporting the UAE's strategy to develop the space economy, noting that the launch of the Space Economic Cluster opens broader opportunities for cooperation, knowledge exchange, and shared benefits with all international partners. He lauded the signing of the MoU between Madari Space and Avalanche as a valuable opportunity to expand the partnership and open new horizons for collaboration with France in this future sector.

H.E. also praised the efforts of Madari Space in fostering a spirit of innovation among the new generation of Emirati entrepreneurs. He highlighted that the company's current project reflects the ability of national talent to develop advanced solutions and embodies the convergence of investment and technology in shaping the future of the space economy.