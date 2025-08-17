Emergency Services Launch Campaign On Safe Swimming Rules

MENAFN - AzerNews) The Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) is continuing its efforts to raise public awareness about beach and water safety.

As part of this initiative, the Sumgayit Regional Center organised an educational session at the Novkhani beaches in the Absheron district. The campaign aimed to familiarise holidaymakers with essential safety guidelines to prevent accidents during the swimming season.

Rescue officers from the MES and the Novkhani Water Rescue Station explained rules for safe behaviour in the water, stressing the importance of respecting warning signs, observing hygiene standards, and knowing how to administer first aid in emergencies.

Attendees also received practical advice on precautions to take in order to avoid accidents and ensure a safe recreation experience at the beach.