Ukrainian drones start fire at Sochi oil depot
(MENAFN) A Ukrainian drone strike caused a fire at an oil depot in Sochi, the Russian resort city that hosted the 2014 Winter Olympics and lies about 400 kilometres from the Ukrainian border, authorities reported Sunday.
Veniamin Kondratiev, governor of Russia’s Krasnodar region, said debris from the drone hit an oil tank, igniting a fire overnight. Sochi Mayor Andrei Proshunin confirmed there were no casualties, and the blaze was extinguished after several hours. Russian media broadcast images of flames and thick black smoke, though their authenticity could not be independently verified. Air traffic at Sochi airport was briefly suspended. Ukraine has not commented on the incident.
Drone strikes in Sochi are relatively uncommon, though a recent attack killed two people last month. Ukraine has increasingly targeted Russian energy infrastructure in retaliation for Moscow’s attacks on its territory since February 2022.
Meanwhile, Russia continued its strikes inside Ukraine, injuring several civilians in Mykolaiv, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson. Ukrainian authorities condemned the attacks, saying Russia continues to target civilians rather than military forces.
The escalation comes amid a 10-day ultimatum from US President Donald Trump to Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the conflict, which the Kremlin has rejected, maintaining its refusal to agree to a lasting ceasefire.
