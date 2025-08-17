Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
China, Russia begin joint Naval drills in Sea of Japan

2025-08-17 06:53:06
(MENAFN) China and Russia began joint naval exercises in the Sea of Japan on Sunday to strengthen their military partnership and counterbalance what they view as a US-led global order. The drills, dubbed “Joint Sea-2025,” started near the Russian port of Vladivostok and are set to last three days, according to China’s defence ministry.

The exercises will include submarine rescue, anti-submarine operations, air defence and missile drills, and maritime combat. Four Chinese vessels, including the guided-missile destroyers Shaoxing and Urumqi, are participating alongside Russian ships. Following the drills, both nations plan to conduct naval patrols in relevant Pacific waters.

China and Russia have held annual “Joint Sea” exercises since 2012, with last year’s drills taking place off China’s southern coast. Beijing said this year’s exercises aim to “further deepen the comprehensive strategic partnership” between the two countries.

China has not condemned Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine and has avoided calling for a withdrawal of troops, though it maintains that it is a neutral party and regularly urges an end to the fighting. Meanwhile, Western nations, including the United States, suspect Beijing has supported Moscow, while China accuses the West of prolonging the conflict by arming Ukraine.

