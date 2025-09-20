EU Weighs Cutting Off Druzhba Pipeline For Hungary And Slovakia Bloomberg

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Bloomberg reported the development, citing sources who spoke on condition of anonymity, according to Ukrinform.

According to the sources, the bloc's executive arm is reviewing the flow of Russian oil through the Druzhba pipeline, which supplies Hungary and Slovakia. The contemplated measures would primarily affect these shipments if they are not gradually phased out.

These plans are separate from the new sanctions package the EU unveiled on Friday. The proposed restrictions include a ban on Russian liquefied natural gas, which would initially apply to short-term contracts six months after entering into force, and then to long-term agreements starting January 1, 2027.

EU ambassadors were briefed on the proposals on Friday but have so far declined to provide details regarding timing or scope.

Unlike sanctions, which require unanimous approval from all member states, trade measures such as tariffs need only the support of a majority of capitals.

The measures would enable the EU to meet a key demand from U.S. President Donald Trump, who has called on the bloc to stop purchasing Russian energy. While nearly all member states have halted imports via pipelines and maritime transport, Hungary and Slovakia have so far resisted diversifying away from Russian oil and have blocked measures they argue threaten their energy security.

Other measures under consideration would target major Russian oil companies as well as the networks and vessels that enable Moscow to ship crude and profit from global trade.

Exhibition of Ukrainian photographer and volunteer Serhii Himiush held in Turkey

Most other EU countries have already pledged to phase out all Russian fossil fuel imports by the end of 2027, and trade measures could be deployed if the governments in Budapest and Bratislava fail to present exit plans, the sources added.

As reported by Ukrinform, on September 19, the European Commission approved the 19th sanctions package against the Russian Federation.

Photo: DANIEL KALKER / DPA