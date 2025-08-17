Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Canada wants to acknowledge Palestinian state at UN General Assembly

2025-08-17 05:28:41
(MENAFN) Canada will recognize a Palestinian state at the UN General Assembly in September, Prime Minister Mark Carney announced Wednesday, marking a significant shift in the country’s Middle East policy. Israel immediately rejected the move.

Carney described the decision as essential to preserving the long-standing goal of a two-state solution, which he said is “being eroded before our eyes.” Canada joins France and the United Kingdom in potentially recognizing Palestine at the 80th UN General Assembly session in September 2025.

Highlighting the escalating suffering of civilians in Gaza, Carney emphasized the urgency of coordinated international action to support peace. He noted that Canada’s recognition would depend on the Palestinian Authority’s commitment to reforms, including holding general elections in 2026 without Hamas participation and demilitarizing the prospective Palestinian state.

Israel condemned the announcement, calling it part of a “distorted campaign of international pressure” and criticizing recognition in the absence of accountable governance. Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas hailed the decision as “historic,” while France pledged cooperation to revive peace efforts.

Carney reiterated that Canada has consistently supported a two-state solution through a negotiated settlement between Israel and the Palestinian Authority, emphasizing that the recognition aims to strengthen, not bypass, the peace process.

