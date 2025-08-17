403
The St. Regis Amman Celebrates Culinary Excellence at the Jordan International Food Festival
(MENAFN- Ogilvy) Amman, Jordan – In line with its steadfast commitment to elevating the luxury hospitality scene and celebrating the rich culture of culinary arts, The St. Regis Amman recently participated in the second edition of the Jordan International Food Festival. The hotel featured the talent of its Executive Chef, the experienced Jordanian Chef Amin Al-Akhal, in collaboration with Michelin-starred Chef Pere Sala. This participation reflects the hotel's dedication to offering exceptional dining experiences and enhancing Jordan's position as a leading destination for culinary travelers worldwide.
The St. Regis Amman's participation in the Jordan International Food Festival reaffirms its global expertise in culinary arts and its commitment to delivering refined experiences in this field. The unique collaboration between the two chefs presented an exclusive dining experience that reflects the brand's excellence in the food and beverage sector. Chef Amin, who began his career and pursued his education in Jordan, stands as a true example of local talent rising to global standards and returning to enrich F&B in his homeland.
During the festival, The St. Regis Amman celebrated the rich Jordanian cuisine and supported the diversity of culinary arts in the kingdom. Visitors to the festival had the unique opportunity to interact directly with Chef Amin and his team, allowing them to learn about the creative talents behind the dishes, ask questions, and share stories with them. The St. Regis had a joint booth with W Amman, where the chefs and service teams engaged with the audience in a warm and welcoming atmosphere.
From his end, the Executive Chef at The St. Regis Amman, Amin Al-Akhal, expressed: "Participating in the Jordan International Food Festival was a unique opportunity to celebrate Jordan's rich culinary heritage alongside exceptional talents like Chef Pere Sala. At The St. Regis Amman, we are passionate about creating bespoke dining experiences that reflect local flavors and elevate every detail to a refined level. We invite our esteemed guests to continue this journey with us at our four distinctive restaurants within the hotel, where every dish and beverage is carefully crafted to create unforgettable moments."
