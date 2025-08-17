Shekhar Kapur Reveals Sridevi Was 'Fiercely' Protective About Him As Her Director
On Sunday, the filmmaker took to his Instagram, and shared a throwback picture with the late actress Sridevi. The picture is from the first day of his shoot of the film with the actress. The picture shows the actress and the director in a dancing pose with their arms stretched out.
He also penned a long note in the caption, as he spoke highly of her, and listed some of her best qualities as a person.
He wrote,“This was my first day of shoot with Sridevi ever. We were shooting a song in Mahabaleshwar. And when she started to dance the world stopped for all of us, the only thing that moved was Sridevi dancing. We all just gawked. It was like another being had descended amongst us .. and I even forgot to say 'Cut'. Like everyone else in the set .. we were too mesmerised by Sridevi's dancing”.
He further mentioned,“There were other things about Sridevi that are not spoken about .. that she was fiercely loyal .. when the film got into trouble .. she would take any chance she got to protect me, speak about how incredible I was, she took it upon herself to fiercely protect her Director yet behind her stardom, behind her incredible talent, lay such innocence, such vulnerability. And she would use not only her talent to perform, but bring to it her vulnerability and innocence to it too”.
“As if the only person she would express her inner feelings to was the camera .. her protector in a way .. That's why she was such a star .. she was not afraid to reveal her inner self to the Camera (sic)”, he added.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Latin America Washing Machine Market To Reach USD 5.59 Billion By 2033
- India Textile Dyes Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Top Companies And Report 20252033
- Lychees Prices Q2 2025: Price Trend, Demand, Supply And Forecast
- What Is The Current Market Size Of Brazil's Lingerie Industry In 2025?
- Australia Luxury Travel Market 2025 Worth USD 69.3 Billion By 2033 Exhibit 6.34% CAGR
- Stainless Steel Market Size To Hit USD 261.5 Billion By 2033 With A 5.08% CAGR
CommentsNo comment