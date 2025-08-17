Logistics, Demining, And Evacuation Of Injured: General Staff Reports On Functions Of Ground Drones On Frontline

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine shared the information on Facebook .

“The Armed Forces of Ukraine are continuing to work on the introduction and scaling of unmanned ground systems (UGS),” the General Staff stated.

This issue was the subject of a regular working meeting chaired by Andrii Hnatov, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Brigadier General Andriy Lebedenko, representatives of the commands of the branches (types) of the armed forces, and other military command bodies took part in the meeting.

During the meeting, the representatives of various units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine presented their reports on the use of UAVs.

The General Staff emphasized that currently, the main task of unmanned ground vehicles is to perform logistical tasks, namely, to provide Ukrainian soldiers with everything they need at the front.

According to the General Staff, in July, the volume of cargo delivered to the front line using robotic ground systems increased by more than 80% compared to June.

Given that the depth of strikes and the number of enemy UAVs are constantly increasing, the role of ground drones in logistics is only growing, the General Staff noted.

At the meeting, it was reported that work is continuing to improve the organizational and staffing structure of the UGS units. It is being adapted to the specific tasks of individual units and the situation on the battlefield, the General Staff emphasized.

Special attention was paid to the training of specialists and increasing the number of operators of robotic ground systems.

As emphasized by the General Staff, in the context of modern challenges, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have an ambitious goal to create companies of robotic ground systems in each combat brigade. They will perform tasks related to logistics, fire damage, mining, and evacuation of the wounded. This will primarily save the lives of Ukrainian soldiers and ensure technological superiority over the enemy on the ground.

According to Ukrinform, in July, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine codified and approved for use in the Armed Forces of Ukraine eight new domestically produced ground-based robotic system .

