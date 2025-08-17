Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ukraine Sanctions Russian Defense Industry, Targeting AI-Drone Makers

2025-08-17 05:06:39
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Office of the President .

Zelensky signed Decree No. 599/2025 on the implementation of the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine of August 16, 2025,“On the application of personal special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions).” This concerns the introduction of sanctions against the Russian military-industrial complex, targeting manufacturers of UAVs using artificial intelligence and their suppliers.

According to the decree, restrictions have been imposed on 39 individuals and 55 companies (43 Russian, 10 Chinese, and two Belarusian). Among them are key developers of strike and FPV drones (Zala Aero, Smart Birds, Vostok Design Bureau), electronics suppliers from China and Belarus, as well as centers that develop AI solutions for drones, including Neurallab and the Center for Unmanned Systems and Technologies.

“Ukraine is working with its partners to ensure the synchronization of these sanctions across global jurisdictions,” the press service of the Office of the President wrote.

The President also signed Decree No. 600/2025 on the implementation of the NSDC's decision to amend the Regulation on the State Register of Sanctions concerning vessels and aircraft.

As reported by Ukrinform, on July 27, Zelensky signed two decrees imposing sanctions on individuals and legal entities in Russia and other countries for activities against Ukraine.

