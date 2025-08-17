Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump, Putin Share Limo to Alaska Summit

2025-08-17 05:03:33
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin departed together for their summit location in the American leader’s limousine after exchanging greetings on the tarmac at Alaska’s Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson on Friday.

The two leaders shook hands and walked side-by-side along the red carpet before entering the vehicle.

Nearby, Putin’s own limousine stood ready, implying there had been no prior arrangement for them to travel together.

Following a brief exchange, Putin entered the limousine first, with Trump stepping in shortly after.

Video footage captured the two leaders talking and smiling as the car set off towards the venue for their critical discussions.

The New York Times described the event as “highly unusual” for heads of state from two global powers—and especially “adversaries”—to share the same automobile.

Remarkably, the men seemed to communicate without the help of interpreters.

According to the Kremlin, the Alaska summit will cover a wide array of topics, chiefly the conflict in Ukraine, but also Russia-US bilateral relations and potential cooperative economic initiatives.

The Russian delegation accompanying Putin includes Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Defense Minister Andrey Belousov, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov, and presidential economic envoy Kirill Dmitriev, who has played a significant role in efforts to resolve the Ukraine crisis.

